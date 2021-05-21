How ‘Star Wars’ Influenced ‘Stonefly’ Video Game – The Hollywood Reporter

The Independent Gamer is a roundup of independent gaming news, which lands here every Friday.

As the daughter of a mechanic, Annika Stonefly has absorbed a certain amount of passion and knowledge even though she is not quite sure how to exercise those muscles. A great adventure to recover a family inheritance awaits him in Stonefly, the upcoming action-adventure game from Texas-based developer Flight School Studio and Los Angeles publisher MWM Interactive, both of whom have well-populated female teams.

Hear about the “non-violent but very action-oriented” discourse of Stonefly was appealing to Mel Ramsden, a Montreal-based tech game designer and artist whose training included work on AAA games such as Mass Effect Andromeda and Star Wars Battlefront 2. “My favorite types of games are the ones that have stories and gameplay that match up really well, so every action you do in the game feels like you’re part of a world, you’re participating, you can really step into it. ‘immersion of the game’, she says Hollywood journalist.

In Stonefly, the environment – surrounded by canopies of trees, plants and shrubs – is populated by insects that have their own characteristics and abilities. “I was so attracted to the world because I love the little things,” says screenwriter Belinda Garcia. “I love the different perspectives; think about what the world looks like to an ant or a mouse or a cat or a lizard or a rabbit. “She remembers a series of animated films: Arrietty’s Secret World, Thumbelina and The life of an insect, as projects that illustrate these perspectives on life.

While expressing interest in the “mystical forest-like” type of world Stonefly proposes, where “magic feeds nothing, everything is so mechanical”, Garcia invokes a curve reference: Star wars. She explains that some influence on the mechanical parts of the game – where Annika uses her inventor skills to improve flying drill rigs to move around – has come from the franchise in regards to how characters travel around the world. space at different speeds, enter different. planets and biomes and learn about different creatures and races of people.

“Just think about it, we can do it with tiny people,” she says, “it’s such a believable world. You don’t even know if we humans exist, it’s this whimsical, beautiful and natural world. When Garcia joined the creative team in the initial design stages at the end of 2019 to build the missions and overall story of Stonefly, she was intrigued by the narrative potential of this type of game and story. “Getting to build a crew was the best part,” Garcia says, adding a mention of Star Wars Rebels and his crew from different backgrounds, who come together for a specific purpose.

Along the way, there were a few personal touches that Garcia was able to breathe into the game. “At the beginning of the story, Annika disappoints her father, and it totally came down to a feeling: my parents emigrated from the Philippines, and they did everything to give me everything. And so, when you disappoint them, it’s the heaviest thing you can feel in your entire life. She says the crux at the start of the game is that Annika understands, very harshly, what her parents are feeling. As the protagonist of the game, she goes ahead and decides to do something about it, not knowing the scale of the task.

Garcia studied screenwriting at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, which didn’t specifically cover writing for games, but rather writing for movies, television, and digital media. “I’ve loved video games my whole life,” she says, noting that her introduction to the games industry came from working in public relations. Before working on Stonefly – which is the first writing Garcia wrote for a game – she did public relations for Rainbow Six Siege and the previous title of Flight School, Creature in the well. “My goal was to learn more about the industry, to talk to developers and the people who make games.”

Of Stonefly mechanical, Ramsden explains that the design elements were determined by where Annika would be in the story at that time. Some of the insights Annika gets are gained by fighting bugs, while others follow her own natural progression as she progresses through the story. “It was really important to me that if I was building the mechanics of a mission, [to figure] what abilities would make sense for the story, ”says Ramsden, giving an example of how Annika sometimes uses gusts of wind to traverse the landscape – a mode of travel that matches the tone and non-violent feeling of the world.

Given the state of video game diversity, Ramsden notes that while many of the early developers to create games were women, there is obviously a long way to go. “Throughout the 90s, the gaming subculture started to emerge as very gendered; leaning more towards a male audience. I think a lot of people started out in games during that time, so there are a lot of practices rooted in the fiber of a lot of studio foundations that still hark back to that time and that time when things were very binary.

Ramsden grew up playing “brilliant and exciting platforms” like Sonic the hedgehog that made her feel like she was going fast or flying – sensations she wanted in her childhood – before moving on to heavier and more intense games like Halo, Demonic souls and Battlefield. In her house, she was never subjected to the idea that “video games were for boys” (by the way, her parents bought themselves a Nintendo for their wedding). These days, Ramsden emphasizes that “games are for everyone, and they can be created by anyone.”

She adds that “creating products and artwork that talk about it and make players feel welcome instead of a barrier to cross or a door to unlock” is something she realizes as a designate. “I think in the overall interest of making the industry a better place, I keep that in mind with all of my art – and making sure that accessibility matters, and making it seem like ‘it is not targeted to a specific gender, but to make everyone feel safe and welcome. His hope is that more studios, big and small, promote inclusive language and gameplay and become even more open to these kinds of ideas.

Garcia, who explains that, on the other hand, her parents didn’t really know what video games were, was introduced to games by her older cousins ​​who had SNES and Atari systems. “Every family reunion I’m in their separate room, just playing video games,” she recalls, “whatever they had”. Among these games there was The Emperor’s New Routine for PlayStation 2. She continued to play a lot of Halo and Call of Duty – but only their campaigns; never multiplayer.

She later received a GameCube and spent an entire summer playing the Japanese two-disc role-playing game, Tales of Symphonia. After high school she picked up Bioshock Infinite, and it was a major turning point. “I was like: games create stories that make you think of them for three months afterwards.”

She remembers that when the games industry started incorporating female characters into games, it was always male gaze. “They were too sexy and had three lines each.” As these characters have evolved into physically strong protagonists – who have their place – Garcia notes that, obviously, women come in all kinds. As the industry progresses, she’s hoping that stories featuring characters from all different backgrounds, but who have something in common, will emerge on a regular basis.

“Annika is all of us together, in her little body,” Garcia said (“us” being the team that contributed to the game). “I think a lot about Tangled and Rapunzel and how she’s not a physically strong person, but she had a purpose. She wanted to see the floating lights and that was her whole story. She’s still tough, and she still has free will. It was kind of what I drew [upon] with Annika. This game doesn’t have to be violent, she doesn’t need to be violent, she just needs to have a heart and goals, wants and needs like any other woman in real life and in fictional life.

Stonefly launches June 1 on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Black Sci-Fi Detective Game Comes to Windows PC via Steam

Gap is the first title from the German-based micro-game development studio DigiTales Interactive. The game, which features hookup dialogue options and multiple endings, follows an agent from the Central Investigations Department seeking to unravel a mystery.

It is published by Assemble Entertainment (known for Larry Leisure Suit). Gap is now available on Windows PC through Steam.

Puzzle Triversal Hitting Steam in July

From Canadian studio Phantom Compass, Triversal is a pick-up-and-play track that recently Won a NYX Game Award for best puzzle game.

The game, which comes with a lo-fi soundtrack, hits PC via Steam on July 13. Until May 31, a playtest will be available on the platform.