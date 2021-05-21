Flatbush Misdemeanors review: Showtime’s up-and-coming Brooklyn comedy

The first scene in Showtime’s new “Flatbush Misdemeanors” series could go in any direction. It features a black cop confronting another black man on school grounds, stating that he suspects him of being a “kidnapper or child predator” and insisting on searching him. The suspect was just delivering food, and the cop grabs it, stirs it with his pen and licks it, before chasing a child who has jumped over a fence. Whatever apparent threat existed in the opening moments of the scene, it was defused; the cop is a goofy boredom who has just enough power to be pernicious – not the threat he might have been in a different series, but a frustrating part of life in a city trying to figure out what it is.

This lets you know what “Flatbush Crimes” are and what they are trying to do. “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is a show that tackles race, gentrification, and a fast-paced New York City with a laid-back approach; he observes his characters, but does not provoke, choosing instead to wait for situations until they reveal their inherent weakness in minor touches. In the tradition of “High Maintenance”, the show frames the outer district of New York as a sort of bizarre purgatory, in which our heroes do not face any situation that cannot be overcome with a little ingenuity – or simply expected. until the shift atmosphere.

The guy delivering food in this first scene, Kevin (Kevin Iso), was meeting his friend Dan (Dan Perlman), a schoolteacher. Dan, an anxious and somewhat lost millennial who relies on prescription anti-anxiety drugs to get through the day, helps Kevin find his bearings – an attempt made more difficult by both Dan’s overwhelming neuroses and various accidents. The day of Kevin’s food deliveries, for example, gets even more frustrating after meeting the cops; he accidentally destroys a drug trafficker’s supply and is held responsible for making them whole. The dealer threatens Kevin with violence – but, as a button on the stage, he turns out to be a Zodiac believer who doesn’t like Kevin to be a Virgo. The tension of the moment is layered and underscored by a sort of unpleasant irony and quirk: in contemporary Brooklyn, even in a neighborhood far from the endless teenage playground that “Girls” portrays, you never know how to. who is hooked astrology.

Iso and Perlman, both attractive actors, have unforced and sympathetic chemistry. It makes the show’s shaggy an honest expression of their vibe, though it can sometimes make the scenes look unfinished. Much, for example, of Dan’s work and his relationship to his school – in particular, a socially conscious and besieged administrator (a very capable Sharlene Cruz) – relies a bit too much on chaos and misunderstanding. But overall, the show does something interesting, pushing further into a gentrifying Brooklyn than other shows of its ilk, and pulling a sort of curiosity out of the disparate strains of contemporary culture that blend together. The idea behind “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is expressed in the third episode of the show, in which Kevin’s girlfriend, Jasmine (Kerry Coddett), an activist, tells Kevin that he is also a gentrifier – he might crash onto a friend’s couch, but he loves oats-mochas pudding. He buys them in a cafe owned by blacks, but, she says, “black capitalism is still capitalism.”

Of course, the benchmark, while accurately delivered by the talented Coddett, is a bit tired. (There’s another example where the series could sometimes benefit from a bit of a writing tightening.) But the point is understood. The show’s Flatbush setting is a microcosm of so many American cities, as longtime residents of color are, if not displaced by white newcomers, and then forced to coexist. It changes so quickly and unpredictably that Kevin and Dan can be both the gentrifiers and the ones suffering the effects of gentrification. As in the first scene of the series, they are never really in danger, but learn to put up with a city whose hostility towards the middle class borders on the absurd. It’s very much in the spirit of a cowardly, lovable comedy, and I hope “Flatbush Misdemeanors” continues to find his voice as he explores his richly drawn world.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” premieres Sunday, May 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET / PT.