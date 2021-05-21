Paintball tournament for the benefit of veterans





ROCKINGHAM – The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex is hosting its first paintball tournament, The Guardians First Responders Royale, on June 26, which will benefit veterans. “This will be a great charity event,” said Justin Jones, owner and operator of Guardians and vice president of operations for The Rock. “It will be a huge mecca for paintball fans. We have it all. “ A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the United States First Responder’s Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project. Both are national nonprofits, but Jones said the FRF helps many small local municipalities across the country. The tournament will be held from 10 a.m. on June 26 to 12 p.m. on June 27 at 2152 N US 1 in Rockingham. The event is family friendly and will feature food trucks, DJs and raffles. Staff will check the identification documents of those wishing to purchase alcohol. Jones said they plan to have between 300 and 500 people, but can accommodate many more. Two reality TV stars are tentatively scheduled to appear, and Jones said they would be recognizable to people who watch CMT. There will be two paintball fields, one for tournaments, which will be made up of three teams of people, and one for recreation teams. The Champion paintball team will receive $ 2,250 if a minimum of 15 teams register. Participants are allowed to bring their own equipment, but ammunition must be purchased at the event. Going forward, Jones said people can look forward to indoor and outdoor paintball events at The Rock, as well as different styles of play such as King of the Hill and Capture the Flag. For more information visit https://www.guardiansentertainment.com/event-details/the-first-responders-royale. Registration closes June 21. To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe to https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe. Contact Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

