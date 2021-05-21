Actor Danny Masterson faces trial on 3 rape charges





ANGELS A judge said on Friday that actor Danny Masterson from the ’70s show was to be tried on three counts of rape. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo rendered the decision on day four of a preliminary hearing in which the prosecution presented its evidence. It included the dramatic and moving testimony of three women who spoke up to say that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003. Olmedo said she finds the women’s testimony credible for purposes of a preliminary hearing, where the bar for sufficient evidence is much lower than at trial. Masterson has denied the charges. His lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, said Masterson had consensual sex with women and would prove his client’s innocence. Mesereau declined to comment on the judge’s decision outside of court. During the hearing, Mesereau repeatedly challenged the women over discrepancies in their stories in the years since they said they had been raped and suggested the lawsuit was marred by anti-religious biases against the Church. of Scientology. A d Masterson is a distinguished Scientologist, all three women are former Scientologists, and the church and its teachings were constantly referred to during testimony. The judge said she found the women’s explanations credible that Church teachings kept them from bringing charges to police for years. The 45-year-old actor has been on bail since his arrest in June. He is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and could be sentenced to 45 years in prison if convicted. The upcoming trial represents the rare pursuit of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era despite dozens of Los Angeles police and district attorney investigations, most of which ended without charge. The allegations arose at the height of Mastersons’ fame, when he starred as Steven Hyde on the retro Fox TV sitcom That 70s Show from 1998 to 2006 alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace. He had reunited with Kutcher on the Western Netflix sitcom The Ranch when the LAPD’s investigation of him came to light in March 2017. The news did not have immediate career repercussions for Masterson, but later in the year, after allegations against Harvey Weinstein rocked Hollywood, he was banned from the show. A d ___ Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos