Album review: Top 3 tracks from Twenty One Pilots Scaled and Icy

It takes no less than 20 seconds after the start of Good Day to complete the sixth adventure of Twenty One Pilots, Scale and icy, is not going to be like anything before. Given the duo’s track record, no one should expect carbon copies of the overwhelming catharsis of the eponymous albums Addict with a Pen, the reggae of Trenchs Nico and the Niners or whatever in between.

But this one is particularly different. It’s mostly upbeat and jubilant (emphasis is on most).

If you’ve been on this journey with Twenty One Pilots, whether it’s been a decade or just a few months, you know how amazing it is. You watched vocalist Tyler Joseph basically tear himself apart with the band’s debut, and you watched drummer Josh Dun provide the rhythm needed to make his words a little harsher. Regional at best at.

This band has traveled the full spectrum of emotion throughout their discography, and eventually, they’ve reached the point of pure joy.

In many ways Scale and icy doesn’t feel like the same group besides the glut of passion that continues to creep in and the handful of anomalies that simultaneously feel out of place (e.g., The Outside, Bounce Man). Twenty One Pilots is happier now. All we can do now is be happy with the boys.

Here are the three best pieces of Scale and icy:

3.Saturday

Joseph told us a long time ago during fan favorite Migraine that Sundays are his suicide days, but that he finally found something to look forward to on his weekends. There’s a funky guitar and a little extra flavor in its falsetto, which brings its flash back to its week ahead. While the start of his week seems bleak, mainly due to not being able to do much while in isolation in his home due to the ongoing pandemic, he is doing everything he can on Saturday.

In the bridge, this switches to a call with Joseph’s wife, Jenna, where she pushes him to continue working on his music if he feels his creative juices flowing. Yes, Twenty One Pilots may be known for putting contentment-inducing music behind dark lyrics, but Saturday has an added sense of rediscovered glee with it. As long as he can get to Saturday, he knows all is well.

2. Have a nice day

Metaphorically, Joseph has lost everything. In a recent interview along with Zane Lowe, he revealed that this song came from the idea of ​​imagining his first reactions to the loss of the most important people in his life: Jenna and her kid, Rosie. Somehow he knows hell is okay.

The track opens with an exulting piano riff and a leading voice for the ages. Although everything that was important in his life has seemingly gone, he still finds bright spots in the day. Upbeat brass join in the mix during bridge, where he once again confirms that he’s fine and the day is good. It’s such a sonic contrast to the usual melancholy Twenty One Pilots openers, but this one is still enough to make a grown man cry.

1. Redecorate

This track seems to concern Trenchs fictional character, Clancy, referencing how he left The City, the closing track on this album. The instrumentation here is particularly reflective and dark, even for Twenty One Pilots. Although he escaped Dema, the fictional town of Trench, he’s worried about how that will change without him, if at all.

Joseph’s flow is incredibly smooth behind soft, vibrant electric beats. The vibe explodes a bit into exhilaration in the final take on the chorus, building a wall of frustration at not knowing what to do or what the future holds, but it fades to simmering. While no Twenty One Pilots song compares to another, Redecorate is particularly extraordinary, and it’s the best. Scale and icy.

Rating: 8.5 / 10

@bre_offenberger