From Lucky Ali to Kirron Kher: 10 Bollywood celebrities killed in a death hoax

Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who fell prey to the death hoax and broke the news.

Being a celebrity has never been a cakewalk, especially in India and there is no doubt about it. After all, one ends up being in constant dazzling of the media. From relationships to fashion statements, everything about celebrity lives ends up making headlines. Besides, rumors are also an integral part of a celebrity’s life here, whether it’s dating rumors, tiffs, upcoming projects, celebrity life is often surrounded by endless rumors and speculation. of gossip vendors.

In the midst of this, celebrities often fall prey to death hoaxes. Yes! You read correctly. To the uninitiated, a death hoax happens to be fake news of a person’s death. And although many celebrities have encountered such death hoaxes for themselves, it becomes quite distressing not only for their respective families but also for their massive fans and often leads to chaos with social media buzzing with condolence messages. . However, the hoaxes were later dismantled by the celebrity or their loved one. Today we bring you a list of 10 celebrities who fell prey to a death hoax.

Paresh rawal

It has not been long since news of Paresh Rawals’ disappearance surfaced on the internet. A tweet claimed he died on May 14 at 7 a.m. While it shocked everyone, Paresh broke the news with a witty tweet and wrote: Sorry for the misunderstanding as I was asleep after 7am!

Lucky ali

Renowned singer Lucky Ali was also the victim of similar fake news in which there were reports of his diagnosis of COVID 19 and later earlier this month. However, Nafisa Ali denied the news and told ETimes, I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts and all that stuff. He is on his farm in Bangalore and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everyone is fine. Lucky later reacted to his social media death rumors as well and wrote: Hi everyone, just responding to the rumors. I am alive and well and am resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all stay and stay safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time.

Mumtaz

Veteran actress Mumtaz has been the victim of these death hoaxes on multiple occasions and it happened again in 2020. Reacting to the rumors, Mumtaz shared a video post from London and said: Hello, all my fans, I have you love. See, I am not dead. I’m alive. I am not as budhii (old) as they say. I always look presentable thanks to your blessing.

Lata Mangeshkar

Rumors of the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkars surfaced after her hospitalization in 2019. While several rumors of death about Lata stormed the internet, her family refuted the information and clarified that the legendary singer was doing well. Her niece Rachana also spoke to a website about it and urged fans to ignore all false reports.

Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has also fallen prey to the death hoax on several occasions. It happened in 2017 after social media was abuzz with the unfortunate demise of the veteran actors. However, he denied the news on Twitter and wrote: I have been away from this medium for some time; my heart has been with you all. Your greetings, your duas and your wishes touched me enormously. Allah’s mercy has been on us, my health has been much better this Ramazan. Unable to fast due to regular medication and irregular sleep. God’s infinite mercy has been on Saira and me. Your love and adulation for us cannot be thanked enough.

Farida Jalal

It was in 2017 when reports of Farida Jalals’ sudden disappearance surfaced on the internet. However, the veteran actress had slammed the rumors and told DNA, I’m hot and hearty. I don’t know where these baseless rumors are coming from. At first I laughed, but for 30 minutes my phone has been ringing constantly and everyone is asking the same question. It’s a little irritating, I wonder why people are spreading such rumors.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary, who became a household name after his time in Bulbbul, made headlines after reports of his disappearance surfaced. Reacting to the rumors, he tweeted, Not so soon guys. Who are these people … where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a bit Plzz. Thank you.

Mukesh Khanna

Shaktimaan’s fame, Mukesh Khanna, had also fallen on his death hoax earlier this month and it infuriated the actor. The lead actor took to social media to derail the news and said: I’m here to let you all know I’m perfectly fine. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumors, I have been asked to refute them and that’s what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumors. It’s a problem with social media.

Kirron kher

Rumors of Kirrons’ death were seen on social media in May this year. However, Anupam Kher denied the news and said: There is a rumor going around about the health of #Kirrons. This is all wrong. She’s very well. In fact, she had her second COVID vaccination this afternoon.

Shah Rukh Khan

Massive SRK fans received a huge shock after the superstar died in a plane crash in 2017. Refusing this information, SRK tweeted, TGIF! Survived the week despite a plane crash, a fatal accident on sets and yet another title from the movie Imtiaz Ali!

