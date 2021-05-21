What voice actors look like

the MODOK The cast contains a wide variety of legendary comedians, talented voice actors, and talented improvisers, with many characters hardly resembling the actors voicing them. The Hulu series promises to be an interesting departure from other Marvel Studios productions; not just because it’s an animated series, but because it focuses on a villain rather than a hero or a group of heroes.

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee and first appearing inTales of Suspense # 93 in September 1967, MODOK was originally created to be a dark mirror of Captain America. While Steve Rogers had improved his body to achieve peak physical performance through advanced science, George Tarleton, a technician from Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM), had improved his intelligence to super-genius levels. Unfortunately, the process also disfigured Tarleton’s body, forcing him to use a special levitation chair to support his enlarged skull. Though supposed to be a Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing (MODOC), the enraged Tarleton turned on his employers, killed them, took over AIM, and nicknamed himself MODOK; A mental organism designed only to kill.

The new Hulu series MODOK turns this origin on his oversized head, focusing on MODOK trying to balance his job as a potential world conqueror with his role as a family man and not particularly succeeding in handling either aspect of his life . With children he doesn’t quite understand, hostile colleagues who undermine his authority, and a woman who doesn’t think their marriage is worth saving, MODOK finds himself forced to risk a lot or lose everything, because l hilarity ensues. the MODOK The cast, which boasts an impressive array of talented artists, are largely responsible for selling this story, making this comedic take on the Marvel Comics universe a moment to remember.

Patton Oswalt as MODOK

Geek icon Patton Oswalt made the leap from stand-up comedy to sitcom stardom, first finding fame as Spence Olchin on The king of queens. He then held several recurring roles on Tara’s United States, Two and a half men and Justified, but is best known to Marvel Comics fans for playing the Koenigbrothers on Agents of SHIELD. In addition to voicing MODOK, Oswalt co-wrote the pilot episode of the series and wrote the entire episode 4.

Aimee Garcia as Jodie Tarleton

Aimee Garcia joins the MODOK Jodie Tarleton, the long-suffering woman from MODOK, whose decision to file for divorce and pursue a new career triggers MODOK’s midlife crisis. Garcia is perhaps best known for playing Ella Lopez’s perky forensics onLucifer. She is also known for her role as Jamie Batista in Dexter.

Ben Schwartzas Lou Tarleton

Ben Schwartz joins the MODOK portrayed as Lou Tarleton, MODOK and Jodie’s 12-year-old son. Socially awkward and literally born in a lab, Lou has little in common with the rest of his family, being surprisingly easygoing and carefree. Best known for playing Jean-Ralphio on Parks and recreation, Schwartz also lent his voice to Sonic in the Sonic the hedgehog movie, Dewey Duck in Duck talesand Leonardo inRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Melissa Fumeroas Melissa Tarleton

Melissa Fumero joins the MODOK cast as Melissa Tarleton, MODOK and Jodie’s teenage daughter. A burst of the old block in terms of looks and temperament, Melissa dreams of following in her father’s footsteps to become a world-conqueror supervillain, despite being more Regina George than Rasputin. Brooklyn nine-ninebut is also famous for playing Adriana Cramer on both All my children and A life to live.

Jon Hammas Tony Stark / Iron Man

Best known for playing Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm was also recognized for his work in Good omens, 30 Rock, Archer and Bob’s Burgers. Hamm joins the MODOK portrayed as Tony Stark, a beloved billionaire superhero and tech mogul, who is one of MODOK’s most frequent opponents as Iron Man.

Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams / Wonder Man

While Nathan Fillion is well known as the star of Castle and The recruit, he is hugely successful among comic book readers and sci-fi fans thanks to his starring role inFireflyand his portrayal of Green Lantern Hal Jordan in various DC Comics animated films. Fillion joins the MODOK portrayed as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man – a smarmy tech billionaire turned superhero and actor, who becomes a failure in MODOK’s efforts to win back Jodie’s love.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini

Wendi McLendon-Covey joins the MODOK cast as evil genius Monica Rappaccini – MODOK’s main rival at work, who is fighting against him for control of AIM. After making her improvisational comedy debut, McLendon-Covey first found fame playing MP Clementine Johnson onReno 911!Most recently she starred Beverly Goldberg in The Goldbergs.

Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet

Beck Bennett joins theMODOKinterpreted as Austin Van Der Sleet, twenty years of the Silicon Valley, of which the company GRUMBL takes the control of AIM thanks to the financial mismanagement of MODOK. Bennet is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, although he also made some memorable appearances on Last man standing and Development stopped. It also provides voice for McQuack Launchpad in Duck tales and Eric inThe Mitchells against the machines.

Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid

Jon Daly joins the cast of MODOK as Super-Adaptoid, an android programmed to replicate the powers and abilities of any superhero he meets. Unfortunately for MODOK, the Super-Adaptoid has developed dreams of creating rather than imitating others and aspires to become an artist. Daly first found notoriety as a writer and star ofKroll show and is best known today for voicing Judd Birch on Big mouth, although he voiced several characters for Family Guy, American Dad! and BoJack Horseman.

Sam Richardson as Gary

Sam Richardson joins the MODOK portrayed as Gary, an overly optimistic and cheerful AIM member, who helps MODOK in its many projects. Richardson is best known for playing Richard Splett on Veep. It also provides the voice of Dr Champ on BoJack Riderand co-created the seriesDetroiters, in which he also played the role of Sam Duvet.

MODOK Support Cast

Whoopi Goldberg as Marian Pouncy / Poundcakes: Comedy legend and one of 16 Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award, and Tony Award-winning artists, Whoopi Goldberg also served as the daily talk show moderator. View since 2007. Goldberg joined the MODOK cast as Marian “Poundcakes” Pouncy, a professional wrestler with super strength, who is part of a nasty gang of wrestling criminals called the Grapplers.

Bill Hader as Samuel Sterns / The Leader:A prolific voice actor who first rose to prominence in the cast of Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader is most recognized for playing adult Richie Tozier in It Chapter Two. Hader joined the MODOK portrayed as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader – an evil super-genius with a big head (literally and figuratively) who rivals MODOK. Hader also lends his voice to the sonic-powerful supervillain of Angar the Screamer.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Nathaniel Essex / Mr. Sinister: Known for his distinctive and distinguished deep voice, Kevin Michael Richardson is perhaps best known for voicing the demon Trigon in various Teen Titans television series, although he has starred in hundreds of video games and animated series. Richardson joins the MODOK portrayed as Mr. Sinister, a mad geneticist and a frequent nemesis of the X-Men.

