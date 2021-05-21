Photographic Center launches pandemic-focused exhibit with live reception





Palm Beach Photographic Center will host its first public event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The event is an opening reception for “The New Normal: COVID Times” exhibition, which runs through August 14. The show, curated by Scott Mc Kiernan of ZUMA Wire Service, features more than 60 photographs, which chronicle the end of 2019 at the height of the pandemic last year. The new exhibition will feature the images of the year in sports, entertainment and news from photojournalists from around the world. Two works by Palm Beach Post photographer Greg Lovett are featured in the show. The photos are “Take a Knee,” where Florida Highway Patrol Captain Roger Reyes kneels with protester Vell Remy during the George Floyd protests in June in Boca Raton and “Trumptilla,” which was taken during the Jupiter boat parade of the same name in support of former President Donald Trump in May 2020. COVID Times captures humanity in its darkest hours and sees others rise above and beyond, showing that hope never dies, McKiernan said in a press release. brave on the front lines of history, we can see and share the good, the bad and the beautiful about it all. at the Palm Beach Photographic Center Museum. The reception will feature special guests and “photos that come to life,” McKiernan told The Daily News. As the dreaded pandemic begins to wane, come see must-see footage spanning the globe, said Photographic Center president Fatima NeJame. These are moments in time that will stop you in your tracks and stay with you forever, as the unique talent and skills of photographers bring you to the heart of the matter, with frightening grace, respect and honesty. The exhibition will also present Mc Kiernan’s film entitled “The year in pictures 2020: Apocalypse NOW”,a compilation of 365 images from 2020. The event is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are needed. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.workshop.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos