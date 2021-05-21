Adline Castelino talks about her plans to join Bollywood





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Adline Castelino, who represented India at the 69th edition of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, and emerged as the third finalist, in a conversation with ANI shared her plans to join Bollywood and start his own farming business. “Being in the entertainment industry is something that comes very naturally whether I represent India in a beauty pageant or not. It’s not because of the pageant that I’m going to join the industry, it’s part of my job. I’m too. interested in starting my own business, starting a farming business, maybe further into politics. “” I’m only 22 at the moment, so I’m open to a lot more adventures and I don’t like to limit myself. I also want to set an example for people not to be limited to one particular thing. “Giving an example, she said,” Even Sushmita, even though she is an actress today, she is also an entrepreneur and she has her own jewelry line. Even Lara Dutta Madame is an amazing person in the entertainment business, and she has her own brand of cosmetics and sanitizer. So, I think that women are multidimensional and I like to be many things at once. “L The winning beauty pageant also sent a message to the young girls saying, “Every young girl has immense possibilities and they have the strength and power to keep going.” I believe that every young girl has immense possibilities, even with or without the crown, and that she should be chasing her dreams. Speaking about his experience representing India internationally, Castelino shared, “I think it was a life changing experience. country. It is a proud moment, even though you have a lot of responsibility, in something that you are very excited to wear. This time very special for me because of what my country was going through. “Castelino also explained how people came to tell him about the pandemic situation in India.” I remember every day when I woke up and went through social media, there was mass cremation in India, and people were talking about it internationally, they were also talking about the situation. Anyone who would come to meet would say, ‘I’m so sorry that this is happening to your country, people are suffering, people are dying. ” While waiting to count the blessings, even in the most difficult times of the pandemic, said the winner of the beauty pageant, “I kept reminding them that it is the truth that people suffer and die. , but you also look at the part that people are gathering in India and fighting the virus. They don’t need any special authority to do that, and they work at the communal level, and have used their social media to get help with oxygen cylinders. ”Born and raised in Kuwait, Castelino moved at the age of 15 to the City of Dreams, Mumbai, to pursue his own goals, one of which was ‘is performed when she stepped onto the stage of Miss Universe. (ANI)

