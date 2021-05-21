‘BeBollyGood’: Recent Mumbai Police Posts On Covid Using Movie Actors, Dialogs Are Gaining Internet





The Mumbai Police’s penchant for using contemporary memes and popular culture references to convey socially relevant messages is well known. As always, to advance their A-game, the law enforcement agency on Friday called on famous Bollywood stars – from Rajesh Khanna to Deepika Padukone – to remind people of the restrictions and the Covid protocol- 19. Launching their #BeBollyGood campaign on social media sites, the cops used Rajesh Khanna’s iconic lines from Amar Premto get everyone to order food from home and not go out. As Khanna in the movie said “Pushpa, I hate tears”, the police gave it an interesting twist, writing, “Pushpa, we hate rule breakers!” Stay at home, Rey… ” The creative post left a lot of divisions online and garnered over 22,000, just like on Instagram. Any movie set is incomplete without a mention of Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Then the cops used his image and name as a reminder of how to wear a mask properly. ‘Big-B’ lunder – wear your mask under your nose, ‘read a poster featuring the iconic actor. “Not wearing a mask properly is not your ‘tradition, prestige, discipline’!” The added strength in Marathi, in a spiritual reference to his 2000 superhit film Mohabbatein. Poorly, the force’s social media officials used Kuch Kuch Hota Hai the name of actor Kajol to say that no coaxing can convince cops to regard non-essential things as important. “You can’t ‘Kajol’ us think it’s essential to get chocolates,” the force wrote, adding “Cheater, cheater, cheater… that’s what you are!” referring to Karan Johar’s blockbuster film. In the caption, the police also added: “’I have disinfectant in my hand, Raj! Reason “What to fear if it is disinfected” “. For their upcoming public service announcement, Mumbai Police used Ayushmann Khurranas name in a poster to say, “Ayush, Mann ‘ja – it is very unwise to go out unnecessarily. Be Zyada Savdhaan today to make sure everything is Shubh Mangal every day, “they captioned a reference to her recent 2020 movie.” Meeting your Dream Girl could cost you dearly. So don’t do that Bewakoofiyan, ”added the cops, winning over the Internet. The actor spotted the spiritual message and played along by endorsing the public service message to stay home during the pandemic. He commented on Instagram, saying: Sheher ke saare Vicky Donor. Please Mumbai Police ki Dhyan Se Suno, Aur Bahar Jaane ki Bewakoofiyan na karo, you will find enough time to meet your Pyari Bindu. Abhi time nahin hai ki hum Nautanki Saala bane aur risk le. Filhaal Shubh Mangal Aur Zyada Saavdhan Raho! Apki Samajhdaari aapko Covid jaisi buri Bala se bachaayegi. I Hind Mumbai police also used the image of Deepika Padukone to remind people to “choose a taxi directly from home after purchasing essentials”. Emphasizing once again the importance of masks, they added: “Ek chote se mask ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu?” referring to a dialogue from his first film About Shanti About. And Padukone was not alone. Mumbai police also tagged her husband in the following social media post. In an interesting pun of the Lootera actor’s name, the force wrote: “’Ran’ out of the ‘Veer’ grocery store? Order online!” “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur ke virus spread by sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi infects kar sakti hain ”, he wrote in the caption. They also reminded everyone that “Apna Time Aayega” to come out, but only when the lockdown is over. From Instagram to Twitter, the filmed posts garnered a lot of love and appreciation from netizens who loved the Bollywood benchmark and praised the team for their pun.







