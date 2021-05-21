Hollywood’s Magic Castle reopens Friday with limited capacity – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being closed for over a year, Hollywood’s Magic Castle, the world-famous private clubhouse for magicians, reopens on Friday.

The club, which was closed on March 15, 2020, will initially operate at reduced capacity – open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for members and their guests, according to the Academy of Magical Arts.

During the initial reopening phase, guest passes will not be accepted.

Magic shows will be shown in the exhibition halls via video. Ultimately, the plan will be to expand to live outdoor entertainment and then live indoor entertainment “as quickly as COVID-19 guidelines allow.”

The venue’s Dine & Delight take-out program will continue on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the time being. Orders can be placed at http://www.MagicCastle.com

“We are delighted to take the first step in reopening our doors and welcoming our members to their magical clubhouse,” said Randy Sinnott, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of WADA,

“As COVID restrictions decrease in the weeks and months to come, the club will continue to expand operations in a prudent and responsible manner wherever possible and begin accepting guest passes as we bring back the magic in Angelenos life. ”

During the pandemic, humorous drive-in shows took place in the castle parking lot and it also hosted several Red Cross blood drives.

