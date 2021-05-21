Oprah and Prince Harry reunite for ‘The Me You Can’t See’: NPR

toggle legend Courtesy of Apple

After their two-hour CBS interview in March, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, have a new documentary series together on Apple TV +. It’s called The me you can’t see.

The series focuses on the importance of mental health and what it’s like to struggle with it. The me you can’t see tells the stories of ordinary people and famous people, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and Prince Harry himself.

During an exchange on the series, Oprah asked Prince Harry about how his meeting with his wife, Meghan Markle, helped him realize that he hadn’t dealt with many events in his past.

“I quickly established that if this relationship worked, I was going to have to face my past because there was anger there and it wasn’t anger at her, it was just to anger, ”Harry said to Oprah. “And she recognized him. She saw him.”

He started to wonder how he could fix it, saying “It was a case of: you have to go back to the past, come back to the point of the trauma, face it, deal with it, then move on.”

Now, as the prince walks forward, he shares his experience. And Oprah, who has spent decades helping famous, infamous, everyday people tell their stories, believes there is something for everyone on this show. They spoke to the NPR All things Considered about how everyone is dealing with something we can’t see, Prince Harry’s experience filming his own therapy sessions for the series and what Oprah learned from doing this series that will fuel her work in the future.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Mary Louise Kelly: Oprah, I’ll start with you. People are already coming, they are sitting on your couch, they are opening their souls, so how is that different? What do you hope people will take away from this program?

Oprah: I hope people find themselves in every story: in the faces, in the feelings, in the vulnerability and openness and the willingness to share and understand that we are all on the mental health spectrum, where one in five people in the United States say they struggle on one level or another. And I hope people have a lot of Aha‘s. I hope people have revelations about their own inability to cry, their own inability to look at what has happened to them, and see it in a way that opens up a world of possibilities for them.

You come up with something that struck me, whether it’s a lot of the non-celebrities that are featured here, or Lady Gaga, or either of you this idea that we all wear something. Did you struggle to put the show together trying to determine if there was a difference between “of course we all have something painful in our past” and something that becomes a mental health issue?

Oprah: I don’t think we struggled with that. What we wanted to show was that everyone has something, Mary Louise, in their past or is wearing something, a part of them that we can’t see. If it is not dealt with, [it] turns into something that can become a mental disorder, dysfunction, or disease. So everyone, if you live long enough you are going to have heartache … I understand that untreated grief locks in and starts defining behavior that a lot of people can’t explain because they don’t know why they have this behavior is because they never dealt with grief. This is why we wanted to point out that there is a specter and that on any given day you can be 10 or 10 years old and up, and something is going on in your life that breaks you or brings you to a minus.

Harry, you were just the recipient of Oprah’s questions. I think we all watched the big interview you did with your wife, with Meghan, in March. Now you are two business partners. What is your role here?

Harry: My role here is that of executive producer and co-creator. Oprah and I had a conversation. What, two and a half years ago? Maybe closer to three years ago? to be able to put together something like that. Oprah had the partnership with Apple and she turned to me and said, “What two major problems do you think the world is suffering from?” I said “climate change and mental health”. Oprah has people on her couch and has been speaking to the public for two decades. And I’ve been talking about mental health for over a decade and mental health probably more recently. But as far as we are concerned, it is a service to the world. To be able to share stories and be able to create the platform for so many people to come forward and share this vulnerability, to be strong in vulnerability and to empathize with or relate to. empathy, I think it doesn’t come at a better or more important time.

Speaking of vulnerability: on this show you take us into your own therapy session, therapy being an incredibly intimate process. And I wonder: what was it like to put that back in the world?

Harry: I see this as a case of: if there is something that I can do, or something that I can share, that will save a life, or improve people’s lives and encourage others, and give others the ways to come forward to share their own story as part of their own healing process, [I’m] kind of ready to do anything. And it wasn’t so much my own therapy session, it was more of a “I really wanted to try this” case. And once I thought about it to, “Well, you know what? A young man” I’m still young “a young man doing this kind of therapy and sharing it around the world: we all know it’s okay. break huge stigma for so many people. “

Did it help you?

Harry: I mean, to be honest with you, I think I’ve worked so hard over the years that I didn’t really need to; I probably could have done it at the beginning. But it was an interesting process to go through, and at the end I was like, “Wow, I’m on the way to healing to the point that I didn’t need it as much during the series as I probably did just at the start. . “And this is the message I want others to understand, namely: prevention and proactive support, as well as helping and focusing on your own mental health is absolutely essential for [building] this resilience.

Oprah, last word for you. I asked you at the beginning what you hope people will take away from this. What are you going to pack? Did you learn anything from this project that will change the way you interview people when they’re on your couch in the future?

Oprah: Well, that question of “What happened to you?” is part of my resonant mind now. I use the information I learned from making this series and all the multiple stories you can see on Apple TV + and some that hit the editing room to understand this empathy and compassion for other people’s stories. , what I ” I’ve always had. But I learned a lot about schizophrenia; I have learned so much about PTSD. So my process of understanding people and being more empathetic and open to their vulnerabilities will fuel the rest of the work I do.

Elena Burnett and Courtney Dorning produced the audio for this story. Cyrena Touros adapted it for the web.