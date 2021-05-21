‘Solos’ Amazon left the actors nowhere to hide. How they did it

Amazons’ new anthology series is called Solos, although technically no one is really alone. Anne Hathaway, for example, shares a scene with additional versions of her character. Anthony Mackie plays two roles, only acting in front of himself. And Uzo Aduba and Helen Mirren converse with virtual assistants voiced by Jack Quaid and Dan Stevens respectively.

Instead, the title of the deeply insightful sci-fi series talks about this innate human need to connect with other people. Created entirely during the pandemic, Solos is one of the few television projects to embrace the limits of COVID-safe filming for the sake of artistic experimentation.

In film and television, it’s incredibly rare to have a single character telling an unbroken 30-minute story, that just doesn’t happen, creator David Weil told The Times. But to be honest, the first way I fell in love with storytelling was listening to scary stories around the campfire with my brother, or hearing my grandma share memories around the dinner table. cooked. I wanted to create that feeling on screen.

Driven by the loneliness of sheltering in place last spring, the hunters showrunner started writing screenplays with stories that are too hard to share, whether it’s because someone is too shy, embarrassed, or ashamed, Weil said. It became an exploration of: Who are we when we can be seen for the first time, when we can finally express our secret dreams and fears?

The cast of Solos includes Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman. (Jason Laver / Amazon Studios)

The seven episodes written by Weil, Tori Sampson, Bekka Bowling and Stacy Osei-Kuffour are set at different times in the future (they can be viewed in any order, as long as the seventh episode is screened last, Weil suggested). Their individual contexts justify the isolation of each slice and the radical honesty they evoke.

These are stories of mentally lonely people, said decorator Ruth Ammon. I tried to create bold, stylized spaces that felt a bit familiar to me, but also had enough detail and room to tell a full story, even though the camera really stays in one place all the time.

Each episode was filmed in a few days, with a minimum of crew, on the sound stages of Manhattan Beach Studios. These wonderful actors were excited about the challenge of sustaining dramatic momentum for 30 minutes, said Weil, who also directed (just like Zach Braff, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Tiffany Johnson). It’s just them. There is nowhere to hide. So it’s really on their shoulders to take it off.

This was done with the help of performers who are not seen on screen. For example, the third episode was filmed with Mirren on set and Stevens in a sound booth, both present to react to their stage partner. And when Mackie was captured as both a human character and a robotic replica, he acted in front of a double.

He would play a character while also thinking about how he was going to react as the other character, Weil recalled of the second episode. It was amazing, almost like watching someone play two instruments at the same time.

VIDEO | 00:51 Solos – Identical clip Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the weird, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious and wonderful truths of what it means to be human.

While many television shows have explicitly incorporated COVID into their stories , only one episode of Solos mentions a deadly virus. But Solos is truly a pandemic-related series in that it echoes the emotional experience of surviving forms of social isolation. It’s a time capsule of a moment we lived in, and many people around the world still live, as all of these universal feelings such as hope, fear and loneliness were heightened during this horrific time, a Weil said.

But in the end, these stories are both exhortations and cautionary tales of what our lives were like before the pandemic and also what they may be afterwards, he continued. . At least in America, as we moved towards opening up and rolling out vaccines, I wanted this to encourage some soul-searching and thinking: is there a loved one you haven’t spoken to in a while? awhile and maybe you want to reconnect after watching this? Or is there a dream you always had, after watching, that you could be more energetic and pursue this passion?

For me, working on Solos taught me not to be afraid to create pieces that might be a little different and really emotional, he continued. Hope this inspires people to be a little more daring and live more honestly, however they want.