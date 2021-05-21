Bollywood Roundup: Mahekk Chahal, Vivana Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Mahekk Chahal’s mantra: life is not perfect, but your outfit can be

Bombay– Actress Mahekk Chahal, who is currently filming for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in Cape Town, had an instant pop philosophy to spare in Friday’s Instagram post.

“Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be,” Mahekk wrote with a photo of her wearing an all-black playsuit. She completes her look with hot pink lipstick and a ponytail.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” is hosted by Rohit Shetty and filming for this season began earlier this month. The show will air the last week of June.

Some of the others who will be seen on the reality show this season include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

Vivana Singh: I have no reservations about playing an onscreen mother

Bombay– Actress Vivana Singh, or Maharani Rajeshwari on “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, says playing a mother of three adults is a challenge.

“To be honest, I have no reservations about playing a mother on TV, if I believe the character is substantial and puts me in a situation where I feel challenged as an actor. I’ve mostly played negative young lead roles until this day, but this character gives me something very different. I never really played the mother of three adults. Being able to carry that kind of motherly emotion while playing the role of the evil Maharani Rajeshwari in the T’s will be a creative leap for me, ”she said.

She hopes to portray him well and learn something new from the role.

“I really hope to bring my own unique touch to the character and look forward to learning something new every day. I was never considered to play an on-screen mother, so when Apna Time Bhi Aayega came to me I took it as the plans of fate for me as I firmly believe in grace and the plans of the deity, ”she says of her work on the Zee TV show.

Shilpa Shetty Welcomes New Member Truffle To Her Family

Bombay– Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a new member to her family on Friday – a dog she named Truffle. Shilpa posted a video on Instagram and said the new four-legged friend was a birthday present for her son Viaan.

“Introducing TRUFFLE, our newest member of the family. The Viaans requested another pet. and I promised to get him one when he was 10 and take care of it. He earned it a year ago, was such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling, ”Shilpa wrote in the caption.

Earlier today, Shilpa posted a birthday wish for her son, who turned nine on Friday, along with a return video from the boy’s fourth birthday celebrations in which he performs a special dance.

“There is so much to say, so much to do… You are growing up too fast, I haven’t even finished hugging you.

“This video is when you were 4 years old. We know how much your birthday means to you and how much you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any play dates for over a year and half and not being able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any problems … makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate and loving boy you are becoming. You fought Covid-19 so bravely you are just as excited about it your virtual lessons that by going to school you understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain a social distance with strangers! You have not only adapted to the new normal without complaining or tantrums but you also played the role of a beloved older brother. I have to admire how well you did it with your sense of humor and maturity. That lock made you so responsible so soon?!?! re, I’m a proud mom!

Sunny Leone is “addicted” to this!

Bombay– Sunny Leone revealed what she was addicted to, in a social media video she posted on Friday.

In the Instagram clip, she appears to be on the set of the “Splitsvilla” reality show. Co-host Rannvijay Singha can be seen in the background.

The clip shows Sunny standing with her back to the camera in an off-the-shoulder dress, as a crew member uses a massage gun to her back.

Rannvijay is heard telling her: “She has a problem, she is addicted”, while Sunny enjoys the massage.

“My addiction !! @rannvijaysingha,” Sunny wrote as the caption of the music video.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot the upcoming psychological thriller “Shero” for him. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Malaika: Amrita and I have a lot in common with Karisma and Kareena

Bombay– Malaika Arora explained how close she was to sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as her sister Amrita. She finds a lot of similarities between the two groups of siblings.

“Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain. We are very similar Humare kafi likes and dislikes similar hates. But the group humara ka naam har hafte change hota hai. It all depends on what you say in the group. But the only thing the four of us have in common is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai. So it’s all about the food, ”she said.

The actress also spoke about the importance of friendship and said that you should never lose touch with your friends.

“Don’t forget yourself. You will grow and become great in your respective fields, but keep this friendship together. Call and send a message. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it, ”she said on the set of“ Super Dancer: Chapter 4 ”broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)