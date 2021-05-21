The big screen returns to College Hill as the Hollywood Drive-In Theater prepares for season two





College Hill’s Hollywood Drive-In Theater was more than just a way for families to get out of the house during the pandemic. For local businesses in the neighborhood, it was a lifeline. “Last year we had to cancel all of our major events because of COVID, just like everyone else,” said Seth Walsh, executive director of the College Hill Community Urban Development Corporation. So we were looking for something that could just bring the community back. as well as supporting local businesses. “ The Walshs organization converted the facade of one of its Cedar Avenue properties into an outdoor cinema screen. Cars park in the parking lot, park six feet apart, where people can tailgate and watch an old-fashioned movie. Walsh said the drive-through was only supposed to last one night, but became so popular that it lasted all summer. The second season begins on Memorial Day weekend. We’ve had multiple calls every day since then, including some of the snowiest days of the year, Walsh said. People just wanted to come back. I think it struck something nostalgic. I think last year it created some new memories. In addition to touching a cord with the community last summer, the drive-in has become the link some College Hill restaurants need to survive the pandemic shutdown. Pizzeria Red Rose Jems has joined the rotating list of businesses that occupy the drive-in snack shack, which has provided moviegoers with dining options. “A lot of people would go get dinner and have their family dinners in their cars during the show,” said co-owner Sidney Mulford. “And it brought other people to the area, which was really good. It was enough. to keep us… going, so that kind of helped us get through. “ The reach of the drive-in extended far beyond what Walsh expected. He said that last year people from central Kentucky came to College Hill for a night at the movies, and the drive-through served about 3,000 guests in total. There are now plans to repave the parking lot and make the theater a permanent part of the neighborhood. We expected it to be a one night only experience, and now we’re coming back for a second year, Walsh said. Due to the limited space, people are encouraged to make a reservation in advance at Hollywood Drive-In Theater website, where there is a full list of all titles played this summer. The cost is $ 25 per car with an unlimited number of passengers in each vehicle. Movie buffs should also plan to bring a radio to listen to them.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos