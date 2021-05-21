Amazons Solos is an indulgent parade of ACT actors

There can be too many good things, and Amazons’ new soliloquy series Solos unfortunately proves it.

Essentially an anthology of loosely connected short films (each about 30 minutes), Solos has a truly stellar cast of thespians with Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. All except Freeman and Stevens, who appear together in the final episode, get a episode for themselves where they could speak directly to the camera, denominational style, or speak to a disembodied technological voice in their personal space. Some even play against themselves (like Hathaway and Mackie) in dual roles. If you have an affinity for one of the actors, spending 30 uninterrupted minutes with them doing their acting should be a no-brainer for entertainment.

Except that’s not the case.

Turns out those really painful college performances or those little theatrical vanguards that you attended to support your friends or family members through the day with their painfully heartfelt presentations meant to show off their talent, just the pitch of juvenile indiscretion game. Truly talented actors can also get drawn into this mystical magic of the monologue, and Solos courted too many of them for what amounts to indulgent acting pieces that fall very comically and emotionally flat.

Of the seven, only two are doing well: Nicole Beharies Nera and Dan Stevens and Morgan Freemans final, Stuart. In the first, the series finally breaks its own six-episode format in the run with a tight little thriller about a pregnant woman stranded alone in a secluded cabin during a raging snowstorm. When its water breaks, a chain of unexpected events is set in motion that ties into the futuristic themes of the series as a whole. As directed by Tiffany Johnson, Nera is a tight little horror / thriller thriller. Beharie shows how convincing and determined she can be in a mostly lonely room. The script asks her to sell a dynamic range of reactions and emotions in a very contained play, and she takes it down. However, the writing fails him with a limp ending that underscores this company’s primary parallel sin: meandering scripts that never really get a deserved emotional punch.

In Stuart, Stevens and Freeman share the screen together, and it’s another break in format that helps the storytelling and presentation issues that plague the more singularly focused earlier installments. Up close, the episode kind of connects the characters and story fragments from the other tales to Freemans Stuart. Otto (Stevens) is a tech genius who tracks down a now fragile Stuart to confront him, and uses a really interesting tech concept to have a cohesive showdown with him. It’s a very compelling idea, but then the script turns into maudlin territory that undermines what could have been a very stimulating, hard-hitting rumination on biology tech and revenge. Instead, the story and the series come together with a muted closure, which could have been so much more if something with teeth had been revealed to tie it all together for greater impact.

The series was created by David Weil, with four of the seven shorts written by him as well. The big problem with Solos is that there are a lot of great short stories to compete with these days, so you better bring your writing game. It is not enough to collect talent. The writing should give them something to do that values ​​the concept to everyone. So when these stories try to come together in too little time, like Tom or Leah, or look more like an unfinished sketch, like in Peg or Nera, the audience wonders: Is this it? Got that celebrity to be in there, and that’s it?

There’s a general vibe about the whole series that we’ve been served with these little nuggets of perfection, while instead there’s a lot of preening, fart jokes (yes, and they keep coming back) and chance instead of cohesion. Ultimately, the whole thing seems rather calculated and way too self-aware, as everyone assumes they’re adding a real buzz to their acting reels, rather than organically getting a real emotional resonance. . All stories end up feeling pretty hollow, or worse, very squeaky at times when an actor is allowed to follow their worst instincts without some temper. Even devotees like Stevens and Freeman can’t escape involuntary grimaces when asked to perform a huge moment that made my brain scream, don’t want to!

No one is embarrassed. And some of the actors even hit a few grace notes in their 30 minutes. But Solos let me imagine what it could have been, rather than savoring what it is.



Solos premieres Friday, May 21 on Amazon Prime

