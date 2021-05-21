Over 130 Hollywood elites sign open letter against social media misinformation about Israel conflict





More than 130 members of the entertainment industry have signed an open letter calling on celebrities and influencers to stop spreading false information about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “We call on our colleagues and friends in the entertainment community to stop publishing misinformation and one-sided narratives that only work to ignite conflict instead of bringing peace,” May 14 said. open letter declared. “When lives are at stake, we all have a responsibility to unite rather than divide. Incendiary language only benefits extremes that have no interest in peace. Our hearts go out to all Israelis and Palestinians who experience unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when the two peoples can live side by side in peace. He added: “Although we may have differing opinions on the conflict, it is never acceptable for Hamas to publicly call for the killing of civilians, to use civilians as human shields and to rain missiles without discernment over civilian populations regardless of who is killed. Arab or Jewish. “ Signatories to the letter include KISS singer Gene Simmons, Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bubl, songwriter-producer Diane Warren, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, the actress Selma Blair, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, singer Disturbed David Draiman, actor David Mazouz, and singer Matisyahu, among many others. It was published by Creative Community for Peace, a non-partisan, non-profit organization in the entertainment industry. The misinformed and spurious memes posted by those far from the conflict are taken to be the truth, said Ari Ingel, director of Creative Community for Peace. This distorted version of reality is spread online and then amplified by influencers, who only fan the flames of hatred and have real consequences. Ingel said Variety he hopes the open letter will also inform people that Hamas is playing a leading role in this violence. “ While we may have differing views on whether the expulsions are legitimate or not, that does not prevent Hamas from firing these missiles indiscriminately at civilian populations in Israel, which affects Arabs and Arabs alike. Jews, Ingel explained. People have to call [Hamas] to stop firing missiles and to stop igniting the situation.







