Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X say Saturday night live finale is best of the season





The last season finale for Saturday Night Live is almost upon us, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X say it might be the best episode of the year. Both The queen’s gambit star and singer of “Call Me By Your Name” make their debut as a host during the SNL final this weekend. In a series of promotional spots released by NBC this week, the two joke that their episode is the best of the year. In one of the spots, SNL Cast member Chris Redd said the show’s cast and crew “saved the best” for the Season 46 finale. That’s when Taylor-Joy adds that ‘she doesn’t want to sound rude. “Yeah, we want to be humble. The other shows were great too,” the actor said in the promo. Lil Nax X then intervenes by saying that their episode “is the best”, before Taylor-Joy quickly accepts it. Taylor-Joy’s Hollywood debut has grown over the past four years after landing a starring role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass. Fast forward a few years and The new mutants alum found greater success Peaky Blinders and The queen’s gambit. Taylor-Joy won a Golden Globa and SAG-AFTRA award for his role in the latter. Lil Nas X is joining the comedy sketch after debuting “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” the controversial song that debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100 charts earlier this spring. Despite now sitting ninth on the U.S. charts, the song remains at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart seven weeks after its debut. The song is the first single released from Montero, Lil Nas X’s second studio album, due out this summer. The single was also embroiled in the controversy surrounding its release, largely due to the content of its accompanying music video, where the singer can be seen giving the devil a lap dance. Lil Nas X and his team also released limited-edition personalized Nike sneakers with a drop of the singer’s blood in each sole. Nike quickly sued the shoe customizer who altered store-bought shoes. “MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan shoes are likely to confuse and dilute and create a mistaken association between MSCHF products and Nike,” the lawsuit reads. He adds: “In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan shoes on the basis of the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product. “ Saturday Night Live Airs on NBC starting at 11:30 p.m. EST. Cover photo by Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

