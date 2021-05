No matter what Bitcoin, it doesn’t act like money

Anyone who still thinks Bitcoin is a viable form of money should have learned otherwise this week. The wild swings in cryptocurrency say it isn’t. For those who are just looking to get rich quick, the message is even simpler: The buyer is wary. At one point on Wednesday, the price of a Bitcoin had fallen more than 40% over the course of a week – baffling to the crowd of retail investors who, encouraged by Elon Musk and other celebrities, had helped increase it by over 230% in the previous six months. In a few days, hundreds of billions of virtual wealth disappeared. That’s right: Bitcoin is volatile. In other words, it is not on its way to replacing traditional government-issued currencies. If a Bitcoin buys a Tesla today and only half a Tesla tomorrow, it’s useless as a means of payment and a store of value (unless you’re a criminal with limited options). And that’s before considering the inefficiencies and environmental impact of a system that requires power-hungry computers around the world to vouch for every transaction. Crypto’s lack of real utility will not prevent many from profiting generously. Its novelty and detachment from any sense of core value make it attractive to the very middlemen it was meant to disrupt. Traders and hedge fund managers thrive on volatility; banks can offer custody services; creators of exchange-traded funds are eager to come up with Bitcoin versions. Investors briefly valued the Coinbase crypto exchange at over $ 100 billion, thanks to the fees it charges customers eager to participate in the stock. The gyrations of cryptocurrencies will probably create and destroy many more fortunes. Authorities should prosecute criminals, warn the unsuspecting, and ensure that speculative fervor does not threaten the financial system as a whole. Beyond that, be careful. Your crypto is only worth what the next buyer pays – and it could be a lot less than you hope. —Editors: Mark Whitehouse, Clive Crook. To contact Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Editor: David Shipley at [email protected] Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

