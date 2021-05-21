Inside Coverfly’s plan to reinvent the way Hollywood finds writers

Industry doesn’t just want data. He wants personalized recommendations for specific needs, says software company co-founder John Rhodes.

Here’s just one example: Kyra Jones was an aspiring Chicago-based screenwriter when she joined Coverfly in 2018. As a black woman and feminist with experience in discussing intimate relationships and sex, Jones had won two awards for different screenwriting for her work and was a finalist in several other competitions. Although she hasn’t found a representation yet, Coverfly has ranked her among the top 3% of top emerging screenwriters. And after attending a bi-annual Showcase Week event hosted by Coverfly, Jones was recruited for a writing job on the Hulu Woke show in just 48 hours.

It’s hard to believe how much my career has transformed over the past three weeks, which is a real testament to the Coverflys process that culminated for me at Pitch Week, Jones said. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Another writer using Coverfly has sold a spec script to Netflix for a project currently in production in Toronto. A third was recruited for a Chuck Lorre show after receiving offers from more than 10 different companies. And this month, Gabourey Sidibe announced that she will be making her directorial debut on a screenplay by a pair of writers who were discovered by a literary director through the platform.

John Rhodes, Coverfly co-founder and head of industry partnerships, said he sees these types of success stories every day. The platform currently has 70,000 registered users with 45,000 research projects, and Coverfly has seen over 500 success stories with writers signing up with an agent or manager, getting hired on a show, or opting in or selling their scripts. . Additionally, Coverfly estimates that 70% of its success stories identify as diverse writers, as defined by the WGA, and it aims to make 80% of new WGA members come first through Coverfly.

Kyra Jones was drafted as a writer on the Hulu series ‘Woke’ after attending a Pitch Week event via Coverfly (Photo courtesy of Coverfly)

Coverfly aggregates all of that data and makes it searchable and filterable and fundamentally manipulable by industry players looking for unknown voices, big projects, Rhodes told TheWrap. We see these writers’ dreams come true mainly through our platforms.

Coverfly works by aggregating data points from across the industry, using an algorithm to create a profile and score to assess a writer’s confidence by assessing strengths and weaknesses rather than a good or bad subjective. The database examines film festival appearances and awards, awards from writers ‘assessment services like the Nicholl Scholarship or the Blacklist, whether a writer has a performance, has appeared in writers’ programs studio or other working credits.

A team of story analysts then go through thousands of submitted scripts per month, especially those that scored high on the Confidence Scale and after meeting with screenwriters on the platform. They provide additional ratings, metrics, and data points to better categorize a project. They will even assess on more intangible elements such as how a writer behaves in a room to give a complete picture of the writer as an individual.

Rhodes argues that Coverfly differs from more traditional writing discovery services like the ones it bundles together because it is not a closed system of experts recommending only scripts written by writers who have paid for it. be verified through the service.

We’re a shared public service that tries to make it easier to find talent, Rhodes said. Everyone who helps facilitate talent discovery is doing good things, but they weren’t doing it as a data-driven, scalable approach.

Users can create trackers, filter projects using word clouds and specific parameters, and Coverfly regularly sends out email updates with organized lists of new scripts that have become available. Buyer staff while reading scripts can then, in Coverfly, take additional notes or reviews and eliminate spreadsheets in the process. And while Coverfly charges a license fee for the use of its scenario management software, its database discovery tools are free to writers and industry users.

We get managers who say, I have a show looking for a black, British legal expert to write on a show. Well, we have the data to focus on that specific type of writer, Rhodes said. Industry doesn’t just want data. He wants personalized recommendations for specific needs.

Adam Kolbrenner, a producer known for Prisoners, a former literary agent and head of his company, Lit Entertainment Group, said Coverfly had helped him sift through the dozens of query emails he receives in a day. for new scripts.

When it comes to us, we know it’s been reviewed and verified to some extent, qualified, and then it’s just a matter of whether it’s suitable for our business, Kolbrenner said. With Coverfly, it’s very specific, and they’ll take those thousands of case emails over the course of a year and put them into action. And that’s a huge button for me.

Kolbrenner says a service like this didn’t exist five years ago, and for decades the industry has relied on random queries or recommendations from friends or family to establish a connection. He said a more data-driven approach to talent discovery can benefit emerging writers trying to get started and buyers looking to move forward in the age of streaming.

It gives writers the edge and takes away from them that this business is just who you know. That’s not true, and Coverfly proves it’s not true, he said. “Before a service like Coverfly, it’s a photo in the dark.

The Coverfly approach also eliminates unsolicited calls to a studio manager and the disappointment of a rejection. Today we have a better understanding of the data we get, we have a better understanding of what buyers are looking for, Kolbrenner said.

Coverfly has seen an increase in activity amid the WGA and ATA conflict, with producers seeking alternative sources to find talent. But with agents taking over editors again and production resuming after the worst of the pandemic, many reps have slowed down new signings and focused more on existing customers.

But that too could change, and Coverfly is developing new programs and events to improve writers ‘and buyers’ matches. One is sort of industry speed dating for pitch sessions, and another is Tinder for loglines, giving users the ability to browse through ideas to find something that works for them.

Kolbrenner says he’s always approached the old-fashioned way, with calls from people asking for recommendations in the hopes of finding a needle in a haystack. The more progressive of those who embrace a new way of discovering talent, he said, might be those who are most prepared to survive.

For the record: a previous version of this story incorrectly listed Rhodes as CEO. He is co-founder and responsible for industrial partnerships for Coverfly.