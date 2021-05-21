Kevin Iso on Bringing Authenticity to Brooklyn Life in Flatbush Crimes | Entertainment

Connect with us

Kevin Iso on Bringing Authenticity to Brooklyn Life in Flatbush Crimes

Published

47 seconds ago

on

By


Comedian Kevin Iso has been doing it in the cutthroat world of entertainment for years. You may have spotted him recently on Comedy Central doing some stand-up or in a pop-up Hulus drama, High fidelity. He is also a writer on the upcoming HBO series That fucking Michael Che.

In many ways, all of the Isos experiences have led to Flatbush offenses. Iso and compatriot Dan Perlman’s critically acclaimed independent web series about life in New York City Flatbush, Brooklyn is officially evolving into a half-hour comedy series for Showtime this spring. In the show, which is both comedic and social commentary, Iso plays a fictionalized version of himself also named Kevin, a starving artist who sleeps on the couch of his friend Dan, a teacher. The two seek to find their place in the world while living in their gritty neighborhood.

[Flatbush] is very personal and comes from the way I come to live, says Iso. This starving artist thing, I moved to New York when I was 21. I had nowhere to stay and had to find out. From there, I wanted to do stand-up. I also had to find a way to pay the rent You do what you have to do to be able to do what you want. I’m still so close to it. I feel like I was writing in my journal and it came to life. I’m just trying to do it.

Below, Iso explains why this raw comedy will resonate.

What was the journey of Flatbush offenses landing at Showtime?

Kevin Iso: We wrote the script and people didn’t get it. We ended up shooting an episode. People were still hesitant to say, it’s fine, but I don’t see it being a TV show. It’s more of a short film. At the same time, we played it at festivals and people really loved it. The reaction gave us the same feeling as the stand-up. I could actually see which jokes were coming up and which others were not.

We started to launch it, and there was a bit of a buzz. It boiled down to a few networks. We ended up using Showtime. I didn’t think anyone was going to pick up a project from a guy who doesn’t have Instagram [with] a million followers. You have to get the job done and show them what you are trying to create.

How would you describe your creative process with Dan?

When you work with someone on something creatively, you treat them like a real relationship or partnership. You work together, but you also need the time and space to create independently. That way, you are able to maintain that creative spirit that drives us to do it in the first place.

Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman

Francisco Roman / SHOWTIME.

Were there any elements of the dialogue or the story that the people at Showtime were hesitant about, or were they really respectful of your vision?

With anything, you will get both. It’s a company. They’re like, well, give yourself the things you want. At the same time, let’s do it right. What I like most about the show is the casting. Showtime let us do whatever we wanted to do with it. We have excluded many people from the web series. It was special to me. You keep it in the family. You’re not going, I’m going to launch The Rock now.

You have new additions like Kristin Dodson, who is a stage thief as one of Dans’s students, Zayna.

As soon as I saw his tape, oh my god. I told him, whatever you want to do with this character, do it. You are the character. She was born and raised in Brooklyn. It even got to the point where she would see something in the script and say, I wouldn’t put it that way. I’m like, but you mean it. Say it. Much of the cast could relate to what was in the script. Whether they knew someone like the character or had experienced it themselves. The chemistry is there. It’s special because I feel like the cast really embodies what’s inside this neighborhood.

Kristin dodson

Francisco Roman / SHOWTIME.

How important was it for the show to delve into topics like gentrification, school system, race?

I think whatever people get out of it, they get out of it. I don’t want people to see this thing and think about a bunch of stereotypes. It was something, personally, that I fought against a lot. I wanted to take these characters and make them fully fleshed out as complete human beings. I think at the end of the day a lot of this show is just kids trying to uplift themselves. If you look through this lens, you’ll have more compassion for a lot of these stories and understand them in a way that speaks to the story, the characters, and the show.

Flatbush offenses, Sunday,May 23, 10: 30/9: 30c, Showtime

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

