Actor Danny Masterson faces trial on 3 charges of rape 104.5 WOKV

LOS ANGELES – (AP) After three days of dramatic and often moving testimony from three women who said actor Danny Masterson raped them almost 20 years ago, a judge ruled on Friday that he must stand trial.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo has ordered Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape by force or fear, charges that could earn him up to 45 years of jail.

She said she finds the women’s testimony credible for the purposes of the preliminary hearing, where the bar for sufficient evidence is significantly lower than it will be at the next trial.

This trial will represent the rare pursuit of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era despite dozens of Los Angeles police and district attorney inquiries, most of which ended without charge.

Masterson, 45, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers said they would prove his innocence, and during the hearing they repeatedly questioned the women about discrepancies in the stories they claimed the accusers had coordinated over the years since their alleged rapes. . Lawyers said the age of the incidents, which date from 2001 and 2003, made precise recollections impossible.

Memories fade and memories change, said Masterson’s lawyer Sharon Appelbaum.

The actor had no visible reaction to the judge’s ruling as he sat in court, with a small group of family and friends behind him. Masterson’s senior attorney, Thomas Mesereau, who has also defended Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in their sexual misconduct cases, declined to comment outside of court.

During the hearing, Mesereau suggested that police, prosecutors and witnesses were tainted with anti-religious biases against the Church of Scientology. Masterson is a prominent Scientologist, all three women are former Scientologists.

Scientology and its teachings were brought up so frequently during the hearing that the judge felt compelled to say that the church was not a defendant. The organization is likely to stand out even more at trial, where most of the witnesses will be either members or former members.

In her ruling, the judge said a church document on members not surrendering to police about other members and allowing the institution to mediate instead, sufficiently explains In this course, the reluctance of these women to report their charges to the police for years.

Appelbaum said the three women had come together to form a fraternity that appears to want to dismantle Mr. Masterson and dismantle Scientology.

Appelbaum said they spoke to each other, sometimes in violation of orders, by changing the accounts they initially gave police.

Over time, their stories have become more and more similar, she said. They take each other’s language.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said the testimony was anything but coordinated.

These weren’t repeated statements, Mueller said. They were sincere and each had their side of what had happened. If there is consistency in these statements, it is because the defendant has been consistent in these acts.

A woman, identified in court only as Jen B., said that in 2003 Masterson, a friend of the church where she was born a member, took her to the hot tub floor of her home in Los Angeles and raped her in her bedroom. Masterson’s attorney said the two had consensual sex. They pointed out that her testimony that Masterson had threatened her with a gun was not included in an initial police report in 2004.

Another woman, identified in court only as Christina B., had a five-year relationship with Masterson in 2001 when she said she woke up raping her during the night, that she defended herself and made him stop by pulling his hair. Masterson’s attorneys have argued that she reframed the incident in recent years only after another alleged rape she reported could not lead to charges.

the third woman, identified in court only as N. Trout, said Masterson raped her one night in 2003 after texting her to come to his house, saying she had set limits and it was clear that ‘there would be no sex. Defense attorneys said she knew she was going to his house for sex, stayed voluntarily most of the night, and sought a romantic relationship with him that she didn’t has not had.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who claim to be victims of sexual abuse.

Defense attorneys also said a lawsuit filed by the women showed they were seeking financial gain. The prosecutor replied that the lawsuit was brought to end the harassment they had suffered from the church since they had come forward. The church has denied all allegations in the trial.

The allegations arose at the height of Mastersons’ fame, when he starred as Steven Hyde on the retro Fox TV sitcom That 70s Show from 1998 to 2006 alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.

He had reunited with Kutcher on the Western Netflix sitcom The Ranch, but was banned from the show when the LAPD’s investigation into him came to light in March 2017.

Masterson, who has been released on bail since his arrest in June, was asked to return to court for a new indictment on June 7.

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.