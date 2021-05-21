Entertainment
Local heroes honored at the Hollywood Bowl
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. For the first time in nearly 100 years, the Hollywood Bowl has closed and canceled its concert season in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now the music is back and Bowls Nora Brady said the excitement was palpable.
We just went on sale July 3-4, and it’s going well, and we have subscribers renewing their subscriptions, Brady said. Everyone is really happy to come back.
The closure of LA’s iconic concert hall was a blow, not only to the performing arts community and Bowl staff, but also to the public for whom going to the Hollywood Bowl means summer, an annual tradition of picnics, family and friends, and world-class music under the stars.
Brady grew up bowling herself and has many fond memories.
I saw Alanis Morissette live here when I was younger and she comes back in the fall. So, it’s going to be exciting! Brady said. But, also, just the orchestra. I remember seeing the orchestra when I couldn’t put my feet on the ground.
The Hollywood Bowl, of course, is the LA Phil’s summer home.
Although the Hollywood Bowl is open to the general public in July, to kick things off they are hosting a series of concerts for essential and frontline workers as a thank you for their continued heroic work.
Travis Bradley is an intensive care nurse practitioner who attended the first of these special concerts. He said the return of the Bowls is a real boost.
The past year has been incredibly difficult, incredibly stimulating and incredibly emotional, Bradley said.
A regular at the Bowl, Bradley said it’s all about friends, family, great food and of course enjoying all kinds of music.
I think that’s one of the reasons I love the Hollywood Bowl so much, it’s so diverse, he said. I like to go for classic nights with the LA Phil and then some rock concert nights. I’m so excited to be back at the Bowl and having a picnic and seeing some friends. The music is fantastic on your own, but when you see it with a group of shared people all enjoying it at the same time, it only makes the experience even stronger.
The LA Phil orchestra itself, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, offers an apt metaphor for the kind of cooperation and teamwork it takes to fight a pandemic.
It’s a team effort, Bradley said. It’s everyone. It’s the doctors, it’s the nurses, it’s the people who clean the rooms afterwards, and it’s really gratifying to see the public recognize that now.
The Hollywood Bowl will reopen to the general public on July 3 with their fireworks extravaganza, but Brady says those first shows are their way of saying thank you.
It made perfect sense that the first gigs we would have were for the people who made us open, who are essential workers and frontline workers, Brady said. They really are why we are here and why we are open. It’s our way of giving them back.
And after over a year of no live music at all, the healing power of music is welcome.
Music is our gift and so it’s our way of saying thank you and for their sacrifice and generosity, Brady said.
While security protocols remain in place and seating is capped at 67%, thousands will still be able to enjoy the sweet sounds of live music again starting July 3.
