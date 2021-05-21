Law & Order SVU taught a girl how to help catch her potential kidnapper





11-year-old Alyssa Bonal used tactics from Law & Order: SVU to help catch a man attempting to kidnap her while she was waiting for the school bus.

An 11-year-old girl from Florida helped law enforcement deal with her attempted kidnapper using something she learned. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Law and Order: SVU, as it is more commonly known, was originally created as the first classic procedural law spin-off Law and order in 1999 and is still airing to this day, over two decades and 500 episodes later. The show is incredibly popular, with its perennial fan base making it the oldest in the United States.prime-time live scripted series in television history. SVU, of course, follows a fictional New York Police Department special victim unit led by Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). In general, the SVU team deals with crimes involving victims of sexual assault or victims who require special attention, such as young children, the elderly or people with disabilities. The show also starred Christopher Meloni as Bensons’ partner and lead detective Elliot Stabler until Meloni left in 2011. Organized crime. SVU has also starred with notable names over the years including Richard Belzer, BD Wong, and Ice-T, who is currently on the show in its 21st season. The procedure has provided the public with tips and tricks (and possibly nightmares) for decades on how to deal with potential abusers. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Law & Order Sets Up A Permanent SVU Return Of Stablers As reported by Deadline, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit gave Alyssa Bonal, an 11-year-old girl from Orlando, Fla., survival advice on how to help law enforcement apprehend his potential kidnapper. Bonal, who was playing with blue slime while waiting for her school bus, was almost kidnapped by an assailant with a knife. Fortunately, Bonal was able to fight him and run away, but not before making sure to mark him with blue slime so that he could be identified as something she learned. SVU. Her attacker was captured and positively identified by the blue dye on her arms thanks to Bonals’ intelligent thinking. Her mother, Amber Bonal, revealed the connection between her daughter’s actions and the TV show in a comment to the Pensacola News Journal: She said, mama, I had to leave some kind of proof behind Law & Order SVU. We probably watched all of the episodes on Hulu. She says a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She has this slime everywhere. Alyssa Bonals’ brave news has finally reached the compound of the Special Victims Unit itself. After the news broke, Hargitay made a public statement of support on his social media. Hargitay, who portrayed the Principal Lady on SVU for the duration of the shows, expressed relief that Bonal was safe. Hargitay also praised the 11-year-old for her strength, courage and intelligence, adding: I think the SVU team may need to add some slime to their crime fighting gear! Hargitay ends the post by calling himself Bonals number one fan. Although many legal, criminal and (especially) medical proceedings are criticized for being inaccurate, it is amazing to hear this Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was able to help an actual potential victim. While the topics can be difficult for children to hear or watch, Alyssa Bonals’ story shows that it’s important for everyone, of all ages, to know how self-defense, investigations, and the law work, so they can use everything. their power to stay safe and bring dangerous people to justice. More: Stablers SVU Tragedy Makes Benson Romance More Likely Source: Deadline /Pensacola News Journal/Mariska Hargitay Exclusive Fear the Walking Dead clip: Alicia, Teddy and Dakota meet a stranger

About the Author Nadira Goffe

(76 articles published)

Nadira Goffe is a film / television news editor for Screen Rant. She received her MA in Media Studies from Leeds University in 2019. Additionally, Nadira is a podcast host, writer and occasional baker. She is based in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More from Nadira Goffe







