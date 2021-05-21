Norman Lloyd: legendary actor who starred in Saboteur and St Elsewhere

Norman Lloyd, a venerable character actor for nine decades who will be remembered mostly for playing the villain swinging at the Statue of Liberty at the climax of Alfred Hitchcocks’ WWII thriller Saboteur, died at the age of 106.

In a prolific and varied career, Lloyd worked under Orson Welles in his famous Mercury Theater shows of the late 1930s. He also befriended Charlie Chaplin on a tennis court in Hollywood and was honored with a supporting role in directors’ latest American film, Spotlight (1952). He went on to become one of Hollywood’s oldest active artists, appearing as a lewd old man in Judd Apatows’ romantic comedy. Rail accident (2015).

On screen, Lloyd has made a specialty of playing unsavory roles. After his feature film debut with Saboteur in 1942 he played a psychologically disturbed patient in Hitchcocks Bewitched, a vindictive farmer at Jean Renoirs The southerner and a cynical soldier in Lewis Milestones anti-war film A walk in the sun (all in 1945).

Over the decades, the theatrical mannerisms of Lloyds Old Broadway, the speaking style of the teachers (he called the movies the pictures), and premature baldness led to unofficial roles in film and television.

He was the haughty director who opposes an idealistic English teacher (Robin Williams) in the film’s drama Circle of Missing Poets (1989) and the elderly lawyer, Mr. Letterblair Age of innocence (1993), director Martin Scorseses film version of Edith Wharton’s novel.

Lloyd developed strong popularity as the crisp but sympathetic hospital administrator Dr Daniel Auschlander on NBC’s medical drama St Elsewhere, aired from 1982 to 1988.

Dr Auschlander’s original character was only supposed to last four episodes because he had liver cancer, Lloyd told an Los Angeles theater publication. But the audience response turned out to be so enthusiastic, he added, that the character went for six years with the longest remission on record.

In recent years, Lloyd was a much-sought-after public speaker who remembered his connections to the creative giants of the early and mid-20th century.

Welles, he said, loved to sate his appetite in front of starving actors during the Depression. One day a woman in the cast crawled forward and asked for a strawberry from his pie, he told the Los Angeles Times. He sent her back with a bellow that rocked the theater.

Hitchcock loved to make ghoulish jokes about his starving dog eaten great granddaughter. That’s how Hitch saw it, he said. Humor mixed with suspense.

More than a living museum, Lloyd has remained a committed working actor. He showed an enthusiasm for beginners upon learning that he was being considered for a role as a Marxist intellectual in the Coen brothers’ film 2016. Hello, Caesar! Because one of the scenes was to be filmed at sea aboard a submarine, producers have expressed concerns about Lloyds’ age.

Lloyd in 1974, while executive producer of PBS Hollywood Television Theater (AP)

They have since cast the role with a much younger man, he later laughed at Variety. In his eighties.

Norman Perlmutter was born in New Jersey on November 8, 1914. He grew up in Brooklyn, where his father worked in the furniture business. His theater-loving mother insisted on speaking lessons to rid him of his Brooklyn accent. Instead, it led to singing and dancing lessons.

He made his debut, he recalls, on a neighborhood ladies’ club show with questionable taste. Father, take the hammer, there’s a fly on baby’s head that was my big number, he told the Newark Star-Ledger. So you can imagine what this act looked like.

In the early 1930s, he apprenticed at the Eva Le Galliennes Civic Repertory Theater in New York. He then acted with the Works Progress Administrations Federal Theater Project and participated in its Living Newspaper unit which presented plays and sketches to dramatize social conditions in America, including the plight of the Dust Bowl Farmer. during the Depression.

Welles and producer John Houseman, who had worked with the Federal Theater Project, invited Lloyd to join their new acting company called Mercury Theater. In one of their most renowned productions, Lloyd played the poet Cinna in Julius Caesar (1937), a modern version of Shakespeare’s play that Welles envisioned as a parable by Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

A few years later when Welles was contracted to RKO Studios to film Joseph Conrads Heart of darkness, Lloyd was part of the crew to watch. The project fell through and Lloyd, a future dad with a family to support, said he couldn’t afford to hang around while Welles finished another movie he was working on, Citizen Kane.

The actor attends the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles at the age of 101 (Getty)

Lloyd returned to the New York scene until Houseman brought him to the attention of Hitchcock, who was looking for a stranger to play heavy in Saboteur. The film was not well received, many critics found it to be a reheated version of the Innocent Man on the Run from Hitchcocks masterpiece. The 39 steps (1935), imbued only with war propaganda.

The star was Robert Cummings as the man who must clear his name on a sabotage charge. But it was Lloyd who was chosen by critics for his completely failed performance as Frank Fry.

The French liner Normandy burned down at his Manhattan pier during filming, and Hitchcock quickly inserted a scene with Lloyd passing by the wreckage in a cab, taking sufficient satisfaction from what viewers must assume to be his job.

Saboteur is also widely remembered for its shattering and almost silent finale atop the Statue of Liberty. In the sequence, Lloyd does a backflip on the railing, which leads him to desperately clinging to one edge of the monument. Cummings tries to save him, grabbing his sports coat, but the seams tear one by one and he plunges to his death.

The role saw Lloyd work steadily over the next decade, mostly in sneering roles, but also as a minstrel in The flame and the arrow (1950), a costumed action drama starring Burt Lancaster, and as a stage manager in Spotlight, in which Chaplin played an aging vaudeville comic. It was the last film Chaplin made before his 20-year voluntary exile in Switzerland, fleeing US government officials who condemned his leftist political views.

Lloyd was also a staunch political liberal who had many friends on the far left, dating from the theatrical scene of the 1930s in New York City. He was appalled by old acquaintances such as director Elia Kazan who cooperated with the anti-Communist witch hunt of the time.

Lloyd said he had never been called to testify at any hearing, but had been the subject of whispering campaigns that dried up his prospects as an actor.

During those lean years, he said, he relied on old friends to support him. We went back to New York, he told the Star-Ledger. Jack Houseman had a vacant house there, and he insisted and he’s the kind of man he was that would do him a favor by moving in. Eventually I got a job as an industrial film maker for $ 150 a week.

Hitchcock came to his rescue, hiring him in 1957 as director and producer of the CBS television series. Alfred Hitchcock presents. Over the following decades, Lloyd worked intermittently as a director and producer of TV movies such as Carpenters (1974), based on a comedy play by Steve Tesich, and television series including Tales of the Unexpected.

His wife of 75 years, actress Peggy Craven Lloyd, passed away in 2011. His daughter, Susanna Baird, who had acted as Josie Lloyd, passed away in 2020. In addition to her son, survivors include a sister, a grandson and three great-grandchildren.

Norman Lloyd, actor, born November 8, 1914, died May 11, 2021

The Washington Post