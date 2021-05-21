Why Hollywood producers think they need a union again

“Even back when I was working at the Sundance Institute ten years ago, I had discussions with producers who told me how they were going to make these financially successful films but struggle to make ends meet,” he said. Green said. “We are a vital part of the film industry and help introduce new filmmakers by producing early films that lead them to bigger projects. It is time we got fair compensation for this.

Green vegetables “Dear Producer” survey showed how without the minimum wage guaranteed by other unions, producers’ incomes can range from six figures per year to well below the cost of living. When producers were asked about the income they received from both production and other jobs, 30% said they made more than $ 100,000 per year, while another 30% said they earned more than $ 100,000 per year. ‘They were making less than $ 50,000. And when that income was reduced to the production of labor alone, 16.4% said they received less than $ 2,500 in 2019, with that figure rising to 25% in 2020.

Producers have not had a union since 1974, when the California Court of Appeals ruled “Knopf vs. Producers Guild of America” that the leaders of the PGA were classified as “employer-producers” and therefore considered to be managers rather than a group of workers.

Declaring that the PGA could not sit on both sides of the bargaining table, the court revoked the guild’s union status; and although the PGA continued to operate as a professional trade organization, it had no collective bargaining power under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

The producer union’s workaround is to organize as a supervisory union, as pre-NLRA laws allow supervisors of employees to organize into a group with legally recognized collective bargaining power, although without official certification from the National Labor Relations Council.

“I think what will potentially allow the producers ‘union to be successful is that, unlike the PGA in the 1970s, the leadership of the producers’ union is not made up mainly of producers employed by the big studios,” he said. said Ivy Kagan Bierman, president of the Entertainment Labor Group at Loeb & Loeb.

As the group continues to recruit new members, union treasurer Chris Moore said one of the main goals for onboarding producers and other industry players is to clearly articulate the definition of a producer and the responsibilities of a producer.

“The term ‘producer’ has become so broad that some producers are definitely part of the management. But in my opinion, big studio producers represented by groups like AMPTP would be better classified as distributors and financiers, ”Moore said, referring to the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. “And that doesn’t always fit our definition of a producer: the person responsible for finding the project, finding the funding, and making sure it gets done on time and on budget.”

This is part of the reason why the group is focusing on organizing feature film producers, although it has not ruled out expanding to documentary and television producers if the union grows as a bargaining unit.

“Given our background in film production and our discussions during our organization, we felt it was best to start with this section of producers, because we know the employers we would negotiate with,” Moore said.

Bierman also points out that excluding television producers, at least for now, may also allow the fledgling union to bypass another potential hurdle as it grows: the jurisdictional dispute with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) about writers who also serve as supervising producers. in television shows, a dual role that showrunners regularly play.

It was this jurisdictional dispute over writer-producers that led the WGA to support the Knopf case, in which Christopher Knopf, a longtime member of the WGA Westboard and its chairman from 1965 to 1967, was the main plaintiff.

“A dispute over the representation of writer-producers is what prompted the WGA to fund and fund the lawsuit, which led to the PGA losing its bargaining power,” Bierman said. “So it can help a new union try to gain a foothold to avoid repeating history and getting into a jurisdictional dispute with the WGA.”

In addition to adding enough members to make studio demands, the new union intends to develop a basic deal that will give producers assurances that other Hollywood guilds have fought for decades, such as the minimum wage and employer contributions to a health plan that covers producers when they are not actively working on a project.

“This is definitely a good time to raise these issues and make their organizational plans public,” said Julie Shapiro, director of the Entertainment and Media Law Institute at Loyola Marymount University. “I think the pandemic has really shown how very disparate the pay scale can be for producers. For every Scott Rudin, there are countless other producers who are ditching all funding and working around the clock to make these films for the studios, but lack the financial security to show it.

But Shapiro also pointed out that if the Producers Union gains enough power to bring the studios to the negotiating table, it could create big changes in the relationship between union members and other guilds in Hollywood. She said that due to the financial hurdles that often arise in the independent film scene, producers don’t always have the budgets to make sure all the cast and crew are union workers.

“Maybe you have a movie with a cast from SAG-AFTRA and a writer from WGA, but they’re flying overseas, so the team isn’t unionized,” Shapiro said. “I think there will be a lot of support from workers in Hollywood for this union, especially when more people learn how low paid producers can be, but I also think if it takes off, there will be an expectation of a union producer will only sign on union actors and crews. So it will be interesting to see what happens if it gets to this point. “