10 actors who could play Steven Avery in a Making a Murderer movie

Making A Murderer was a huge hit for Netflix in 2015. If a movie was made about the life of Steven Avery, there are several actors who would fit in perfectly.

2015Make a murderer was one of Netflix’s first big hits in the true crime genre, as people were completely engrossed in the Steven Avery story and the complicated real-life stories behind his exoneration and eventual conviction for a different crime.

The whirlwind story was entertaining and continues in real time as new information about the case is released, meaning the documentary may not be the end of Steven Avery’s journey. A movie could be in the future, and here are some of the best options from dramatic actors like Vincent D’onofrio to more comedic actors like Danny McBride who could play Avery.

ten Vincent D’onofrio

Vincent D’onofrio has a long career in the industry starting with films like Full Metal Jacket depicting a deranged soldier in the Netflix series Daredevil portraying a nasty kingpin criminal. This means there is no doubt about his impressive lineup of actors.

D’onofrio could easily turn into Avery for a movie as the two already look alike and D’onofrio has proven that his acting is more than capable of being considered for the role.

9 Jim O’Heir

Parks and Rec Jerry screenshot

Jim O’Heir is best known for his role as Jerry on Parks and recreation and while most of his filmography is comedic, there’s no denying how much O’Heir looks like Avery.

A hairstyle and facial hair easily make the two look alike, and mean O’Heir should be considered for a role if the movie is made. Because most of O’Heir’s work has been comedic, that doesn’t mean he can’t move on to a more dramatic role.

8 Paul Walter Hauser

Sam Rockwell and Paul Walter Hauser in Richard Jewell

Paul Walter Hauser has gained notoriety for his recent role in Clint Eastwood’s Richard jewell and had important but more comedic roles in Me, Tonya andCobra Kai.

Hauser looks like Avery in real life and has experience portraying a real person, Jewell, who has had complicated interactions with law enforcement, which is why it makes sense to be able to describe Avery from the same way.

7 Michael harney

Michael Harney is best known for his portrayal of prison warden Sam Healy on Netflix Orange is the new black and his guest work in several police procedural dramas.

Harney has a long career in law enforcement projects, so it makes sense that he would be considered for a role like Steven Avery, especially since Harney already looks like the real person.

6 Pilou Asbk

Pilou Asbk invited on Game of thrones as Euron Greyjoy for several episodes. He also bears a striking resemblance to a young Steven Avery, unlike some of the other candidates listed.

If a cinematic version of Avery’s story wanted to follow the entire timeline and show a younger Avery, then Asbk would be a perfect option to portray him throughout the early stages.

5 Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis as Alan Garner in The Hangover

Zach Galifianakis is arguably still best known for his role in the hit comedy The Hangover. However, he also starred in the comedy drama Baskets which ran for several seasons on FX and the Most Dramatic Comedy It’s a pretty funny story.

Galifianakis’ filmography proves he can be successful in a more dramatic role and his Avery-like looks make him a good fit for the role.

4 Danny mcbride

Danny McBride in Vice Principals

Danny McBride is another actor who balances drama and comedy with great success and has created and starred in several projects including his HBO series. East and down, Deputy Directors, and The right gems.

McBride could easily look more like Avery to portray him in a movie, as they already share some similarities. His filmography proves that he could also play the role.

3 Bill hader

Bill Hader in Barry Season 2 HBO

Bill Hader might not look exactly like Steven Avery, but it could be believable with facial hair and possibly minimal prosthetics. Hader’s knack for creating identity thefts, as he did on Saturday Night Live, Pretty much guarantees that he could portray a real person if given time to nail his voice and manners.

Bill Hader’s success with HBO Barry also proves that the comedic actor has absolutely no problem slipping into a more dramatic and serious role, especially one involved on the wrong side of the law.

2 Neal mcdonough

Neal McDonough is a prolific character actor known to have lost himself in a role be it the lovable Dum Dum Dugan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a sophisticated villain as in. Justified.McDonough is undeniably a great actor with a dramatic filmography.

McDonough’s unique and striking look would be perfect to portray Steven Avery, and his filmography proves that he can tackle any type of role successfully.

1 Michael shannon

Michael Shannon is known to play bad guys, but can also give them a more dynamic and dramatic performance and even slip into a more comedic role from time to time. The range of the actor from To protect at Knives Out proves he shouldn’t have a problem portraying Avery in a movie.

Michael Shannon has also previously portrayed an actual character from the criminal world in The Ice Man like hitman Richard Kuklinski. Shannon would be a great option considering her acting talent and her resemblance to Avery.

5 Ways Harley Quinn is Margot Robbie’s Best Role (& 5 Best Alternatives)


Christian Palamara
Kristen Palamara is a reader, writer, and film / television enthusiast from the Midwestern United States. She has been an amazing legal assistant, an espresso-sharing enthusiast, and has studied the personality types / communication strategies that have helped the corporate world take a little more heart. A graduate in English and Criminal Justice from Indiana University, she is excited to continue her writing journey!

