‘Solos’ review: Amazon Sci-Fi series lost in trauma

I don’t know if you knew, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation and plenty of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a TV series, doesn’t it? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with Everything we felt as a Country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our seemingly most isolated times, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected by human experience.

Fans who eagerly consumed Weil’s Nazi revenge series “Hunters” last year are in shock; instead of violence and revenge, Weil substitutes a heavy dose of depression, drama, and trauma that, in a way, could numb you the same way they did with “Hunters.” The tone is set the minute we meet Anne Hathaway’s Leah (pronounced like Leia, which I guess was to avoid copyright infringement.)

Leah spends most of her time in a basement trying to solve the time travel problem. She also has a mother who is slowly dying from ALS. The problem is, once Leah cracks the code and starts interacting with different versions of herself, we quickly find out why she wants to leave the present so badly.

After watching Hathaway sob beautifully and confess his love for his mother (and, by proxy, reminding everyone that their parents are going to die someday), the second episode involves a man named Tom (Anthony Mackie) meeting his replacement robot. (?) it will be there for his wife and children when Tom dies of a terminal illness.

Six of the seven episodes of “Solos” focus on death and existential fear, and after the year we’ve had… that’s a lot. While the goal is to discuss the oneness of human existence, it’s hard to get enough of these episodes to make that connection – especially when the connection itself is so bland. The episode with the character of Mackie looks like a spin-off of the “Black Mirror” episode “Be Right Back”, which was about a woman getting a copy from her husband.

In fact, it is obvious that Weil really wanted to create something akin to “Black Mirror”, although that is difficult to do with a series of monologues that will remind you of “Coastal Elites” (if you remember) for science fiction. together. Genre aside, it’s really hard to make a series focused on the monologue compelling and the times when “Solo” feels good is when there are other characters.

Video by Jason Laver / Amazon Prime

Due to the pandemic, however, actors engaged in dialogue often do so with themselves. Hathaway speaks to two versions of herself; Mackie is talking to himself. Helen Mirren and Constance Wu, on the other hand, speak directly to the camera, which may sound like interesting theater but not convincing television.

The solo episodes of “Solos” aren’t downright boring because of the talent involved. It’s easy to be moved by Hathaway, Mackie, Mirren, Wu, and Uzo Aduba crying and screaming (both of whom are very numerous in all episodes.) But too often, the emotion is meant to carry a weak story.

The Aduba episode feels like a take off from every sci-fi show dating back to “The Twilight Zone.” The episode has a story arc that’s only interesting because we don’t know what’s going on. A virus (yes) has decimated mankind while Sasha d’Aduba remains safe in a government-provided shelter. But when her computer Alexa tells her it’s safe to go outside, Sasha refuses, convinced it’s a scam or a way to hurt her.

Is Sasha a Karen who refuses to listen to what the big government tells her? Or is she a woman so scared of everything she “lives in fear” as many commentators on Twitter would say? Either way, it’s a bit of a squeaky premise for a sketch, but there’s compelling drama once the punishment is met.

If you need to watch an episode of “Solos”, it’s “Nera”, starring Nicole Beharie. Where every episode suffers from a basic story, this one is delightfully familiar: A pregnant woman gives birth early and finds that her baby, conceived using futuristic fertility drugs, can have unexpected side effects.

Again, in a world where vaccine hesitancy is high and side effects are used as an excuse, this episode unintentionally seems irresponsible, but Beharie is so good. There’s just enough history to make you want more, and it never goes beyond its welcome. If anything, it might have been better if “Solos” had been a linear tale of things science could come up with and what that would mean to us – but it would require more than one performer on set.

It all comes together, or attempts to do, in the episode “Stuart” where Dan Stevens’ character Otto attempts to jog the memory of a man with Alzheimer’s disease who played by Morgan Freeman. In a series that has minor callbacks to previous episodes, this one attempts to tie them all together unnecessarily. It’s messy and never feels like a plan that was going on from the start – but, again, Stevens and Freeman are good.

“Solos” is a prime example of how a good cast and good directors (including Zach Braff and Sam Taylor-Johnson) can be stuck in a pandemic. The series instantly dates with its monologues, and fans are unlikely to watch more than one episode given that there is no actual plot. “Solos”, at the end of the day, is what to watch if you’re looking for something with actors you love.

Grade: D

“Solos” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

