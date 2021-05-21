Entertainment
‘Solos’ review: Amazon Sci-Fi series lost in trauma
The series instantly dates itself as a pandemic production with its monologues, and it’s hard to get the viewer to watch more than one episode given that there is no actual plot.
I don’t know if you knew, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation and plenty of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a TV series, doesn’t it? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with Everything we felt as a Country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our seemingly most isolated times, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected by human experience.
Fans who eagerly consumed Weil’s Nazi revenge series “Hunters” last year are in shock; instead of violence and revenge, Weil substitutes a heavy dose of depression, drama, and trauma that, in a way, could numb you the same way they did with “Hunters.” The tone is set the minute we meet Anne Hathaway’s Leah (pronounced like Leia, which I guess was to avoid copyright infringement.)
Leah spends most of her time in a basement trying to solve the time travel problem. She also has a mother who is slowly dying from ALS. The problem is, once Leah cracks the code and starts interacting with different versions of herself, we quickly find out why she wants to leave the present so badly.
After watching Hathaway sob beautifully and confess his love for his mother (and, by proxy, reminding everyone that their parents are going to die someday), the second episode involves a man named Tom (Anthony Mackie) meeting his replacement robot. (?) it will be there for his wife and children when Tom dies of a terminal illness.
Six of the seven episodes of “Solos” focus on death and existential fear, and after the year we’ve had… that’s a lot. While the goal is to discuss the oneness of human existence, it’s hard to get enough of these episodes to make that connection – especially when the connection itself is so bland. The episode with the character of Mackie looks like a spin-off of the “Black Mirror” episode “Be Right Back”, which was about a woman getting a copy from her husband.
In fact, it is obvious that Weil really wanted to create something akin to “Black Mirror”, although that is difficult to do with a series of monologues that will remind you of “Coastal Elites” (if you remember) for science fiction. together. Genre aside, it’s really hard to make a series focused on the monologue compelling and the times when “Solo” feels good is when there are other characters.
Video by Jason Laver / Amazon Prime
Due to the pandemic, however, actors engaged in dialogue often do so with themselves. Hathaway speaks to two versions of herself; Mackie is talking to himself. Helen Mirren and Constance Wu, on the other hand, speak directly to the camera, which may sound like interesting theater but not convincing television.
The solo episodes of “Solos” aren’t downright boring because of the talent involved. It’s easy to be moved by Hathaway, Mackie, Mirren, Wu, and Uzo Aduba crying and screaming (both of whom are very numerous in all episodes.) But too often, the emotion is meant to carry a weak story.
The Aduba episode feels like a take off from every sci-fi show dating back to “The Twilight Zone.” The episode has a story arc that’s only interesting because we don’t know what’s going on. A virus (yes) has decimated mankind while Sasha d’Aduba remains safe in a government-provided shelter. But when her computer Alexa tells her it’s safe to go outside, Sasha refuses, convinced it’s a scam or a way to hurt her.
Is Sasha a Karen who refuses to listen to what the big government tells her? Or is she a woman so scared of everything she “lives in fear” as many commentators on Twitter would say? Either way, it’s a bit of a squeaky premise for a sketch, but there’s compelling drama once the punishment is met.
If you need to watch an episode of “Solos”, it’s “Nera”, starring Nicole Beharie. Where every episode suffers from a basic story, this one is delightfully familiar: A pregnant woman gives birth early and finds that her baby, conceived using futuristic fertility drugs, can have unexpected side effects.
Again, in a world where vaccine hesitancy is high and side effects are used as an excuse, this episode unintentionally seems irresponsible, but Beharie is so good. There’s just enough history to make you want more, and it never goes beyond its welcome. If anything, it might have been better if “Solos” had been a linear tale of things science could come up with and what that would mean to us – but it would require more than one performer on set.
It all comes together, or attempts to do, in the episode “Stuart” where Dan Stevens’ character Otto attempts to jog the memory of a man with Alzheimer’s disease who played by Morgan Freeman. In a series that has minor callbacks to previous episodes, this one attempts to tie them all together unnecessarily. It’s messy and never feels like a plan that was going on from the start – but, again, Stevens and Freeman are good.
“Solos” is a prime example of how a good cast and good directors (including Zach Braff and Sam Taylor-Johnson) can be stuck in a pandemic. The series instantly dates with its monologues, and fans are unlikely to watch more than one episode given that there is no actual plot. “Solos”, at the end of the day, is what to watch if you’re looking for something with actors you love.
Grade: D
“Solos” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]