Glenn Gordon Caron Dropped By CBS After Workplace Investigation – The Hollywood Reporter

Following a workplace investigation into the CBS drama Taurus, showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron has left the series and his overall deal with CBS Studios has ended, sources say Hollywood journalist.

The show’s editorial staff suffered several departures after production ended for season five, which aired its finale on May 17. CBS Studios, according to sources, has launched an investigation into the releases of these writers. CBS declined to answer questions about why Caron left, but confirmed Caron was no longer with Taurus. The series, starring Michael Weatherly as jury consultant Dr Jason Bull, was renewed for a sixth season in April.

the Moonlight and Way veteran started working on Taurus towards the end of the show’s first season, and the writer / producer then came on board as the drama’s showrunner at the start of its second season in 2017.

Additionally, co-star Freddy Rodriguez, who played Benjamin “Benny” Colón on Taurus for over 100 episodes, also leaves the series after a workplace investigation. CBS declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s departure, but confirmed he would no longer be on the show. A rep for the actor declined to comment.

Five past and present Taurus writers who have spoken with THRbut declined to be appointed for fear of professional repercussions, says Caron fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four years. These sources allege that he expressed opinions which they considered to be insensitive and that it was common for him to reprimand editorial staff. “Everyone was so nervous – it was like everyone was constantly having, at the very least, a lot of anxiety,” he added. Taurus said the writer. Many Taurus writers were interviewed as part of the CBS investigation, sources say. Through a representative, Caron declined to comment.

As part of the changes, CBS is appointing Taurus writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard as co-showrunners. “I really hope they have a chance to succeed,” says a former Taurus writer.

Writers who worked for Caron on Taurus and another series he ran, supernatural drama Way – aired on NBC and CBS from 2005 to 2011 – recount that the lessons learned on crafting were eventually made up for by the showrunner’s behavior.

“I learned a lot about storytelling and fast writing – it was invaluable,” says producer Melinda Hsu Taylor, a veteran of Way. “But it was a toxic environment while I was there. And now that I have a lot more experience and have been a showrunner myself, I can tell you that there are many ways to tell a writer what he submits didn’t work for you. you without attacking him in a cruel way. path. It is entirely possible to do this job with humanity and warmth and to treat people with respect, whether or not a pitch works for you. Another average writer, Moira Kirland, adds that Caron was the source of “many invaluable lessons in television writing,” but noted “there was a lot of screaming, a lot of pressure.”

Caron’s first big show, Moonlight, which aired on ABC from 1985 to 1989, was a legendary tumultuous production. Caron, who created the show, deceased before the end of her groundbreaking Emmy-winning run amid coverage of the creator’s conflicts with the network and press accounts of the unrest among Caron and the show’s stars, Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis. “Frankly, I was not a day at the beach”, remembers Caron in a 2019 item about the show. “It was very frustrating for ABC.”

On CBS ‘ Taurus, sources say the show’s culture did not improve after it came to light in December 2018 New York Times history, that actor and producer Eliza Dushku received a $ 9.5 million settlement following Weatherly’s alleged harassment on the set of Taurus. The newspaper reported that after Dushku confronted Weatherly about his alleged treatment, Dushku’s time on the show was cut short and he planned to potentially extend his character’s run. Taurus suddenly evaporated. In one editorial that Dushku wrote shortly after the Taurus settlement was revealed, she claimed “Caron kicked me off the show within 48 hours of my complaints about Weatherly.” (Caron, through a representative, strongly denies that Dushku’s complaint against Weatherly played a role in his departure.)

The show received a further uproar when, in May 2019, producer Amblin Entertainment announced that it had separate ways with Taurus following the story of Dushku. A few months later, in August, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl was request during a press event on the network’s handling of the Dushku situation in Taurus. He said Weatherly and Caron had received leadership coaching. Kahl added at the time, “Over 10 million people watch every week. Michael is loved by our audience and even after these allegations are published people continue to watch. So it’s a popular show that we want to continue to broadcast. “