Live updates from WWE SmackDown, recap as Apollo Crews defends Intercontinental Title in Fatal 4-Way match



The dust will continue to settle from WrestleMania: Backlash on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The bigger scenario saw Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship despite a valiant effort from Cesaro. Reigns was able to apply his patented guillotine choke to overpower Cesaro. After the match, Seth Rollins came down to the ring and looked at Reigns before attacking Cesaro. In addition, there will be a huge foursome for the fatal title for the Intercontinental Championship. Champion Apollo Crews will defend the title against Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. All three challengers are former intercontinental champions and the Crews beat Big E to claim the title in a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania 37 last month. The crews last defended the Intercontinental Championship during the April 30 edition of SmackDown. Big E appeared to have won the title after hitting the Big Ending before Commander Azeez attacked Big E, resulting in disqualification. Who will come out as intercontinental champion? How will Cesaro respond to Rollins’ attack? Will Reigns’ next universal title challenger be revealed? All of these questions could be answered on Friday. CBS Sports will be with you all night, bringing you recaps and highlights of all the ThunderDome action inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa. WWE SmackDown preview Apollo Crews to defend Intercontinental title in colossal Fatal 4-Way this Friday

