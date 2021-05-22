Delhiwale: Kailash Colonys actor-poet | Hindustan Times





As Delhi goes through one of the most tragic periods in its living history, citizens distill their experiences into art. Isolated at his home in Kailash Colony, actor Siddharth Sethi, 20, is far from other actors and rehearsals, far from the public and the stage. The theater was my escape to a reality other than mine, he says over a WhatsApp video chat. With the city on lockdown, it is stirring in one reality. This reality is also rich, including her daddy, her parents and her younger sister, Suhani, who is holding her cellphone for this photoshoot. There are online courses to keep busy Mr. Sethi is a literature student at Hansraj College, University of Delhi. In addition, he recently performed in two plays performed on zoom; the virtual audience encouraged fellow college students and people from the AU theatrical circuit. He also wrote a poem in the current seclusion to reassure me that this too will pass. Mr. Sethi chose an unusual word for the title. We will not reveal its meaning. Browse your heritage dictionary or read the poem. Disappear This fire is burning my belly Screams spoil my sleep These silences give me chills Spirits hurt me deeply Far from the chains of my being My freedoms attract me strongly, Rot in my illness, sorry I struggle with every breath I find it hard to belong But not anymore. My sky needs my warmth My seas swallow my desires These thorns on my skin, thrive on my memories My pains suck my soul, they hate my spurious outfit. My fears conspire against me With the ailments that reside in my eyes My sanity gives me chills My truths love my lies But not anymore. My limits define my lengths My eternity fiddles with my hope My touch, yearns for a vent My sighs, my desires grope. The barren deserts laugh at my stories, With joy they imitate my tears, The storms sing the lullaby to me The tot inside though, Restless it seems. But not anymore. My chest enthrones my past; With pride, with power, with care My touch comforts my soul On my body, my scars were bare. I fight, for the good I believe ‘Cause I’m fighting for myself against me To be who I am and not who I am.

