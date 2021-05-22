Outdated COVID union guidelines could double on-set security costs

The high cost of COVID security measures dramatically slashes TV and film production budgets, but leading experts believe testing innovations could make filming cheaper. Now they have to convince the entertainment industry guilds and unions to sign.

Industry unions have instituted a list of safety measures for productions that take place during the pandemic – these are listed in the COVID-19 Return to Work Agreement with DGA, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA and Teamsters / Basic Crafts. The document is dated September 21, 2020, but so much scientific progress has been made in the past eight months, especially when it comes to testing, that some experts believe money could be saved by revising the guidelines. .

Josh Brammer is the co-founder and CEO of Wellstand Health, a company that analyzes COVID medical innovations and develops security plans with organizations. Wellstand and its partners have worked on over 20 television and film productions, and have advised national leaders of unions such as SAG-AFTRA and the Producers Guild of America on new innovations. While Brammer is excited about organizations that keep members safe, he believes the requirements are more rigid than they should be more than eight months after they are written.

“SAG loves its members and tries to protect them,” he said. “But technology is improving, prices are falling and capacity is growing at breakneck speed. It causes massive, massive confusion – there is so much to come so quickly that it’s hard to imagine unless you’re in this area, keeping up to date with updates every day. The productions have been exploited by abusive prices by certain laboratories. We hope to change all that. “

Brammer believes testing innovations could help ease the financial burden of COVID security protocols on productions, which can be onerous. Variety spoke to several filmmakers who cite 10% to 15% of their budget is spent on coronavirus-related expenses, and Brammer has worked on productions where he has been cited up to 22%.

“New innovations could cut COVID’s budget in half,” Brammer said. “We’re seeing $ 200 per test, where we can now do it for $ 70 to $ 80 as the price of the technology drops and the effectiveness of the treatment improves.”

Currently, SAG-AFTRA requires three Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests per week for talent. But with the new portable rapid PCR tests, 98% accuracy can be achieved with a cheaper, less complex system that uses a cartridge that can connect to an iPhone. In addition, antigen tests are becoming easier to use, more sensitive and less expensive, with results ready in 10 minutes instead of waiting 24 to 36 hours for a PCR test result. For example, a production team could provide a weekly PCR test ($ 80) and a daily antigen test ($ 15) for each team member / cast for about the same cost as a single traditional PCR test. based on LA ($ 140).

Dr Meghan A. Lockard, scientific director of Wellstand Health, said consumer diagnostics companies artificially keep testing prices high as Medicare reimburses $ 100. Meanwhile, companies like Wellstand have forged a network of smaller clinical labs that can take the cheapest and most advanced tests to entertainment productions.

“I’m upset with what traditional diagnostic companies have been doing for a very long time with pricing for tests, but especially during this pandemic,” Lockard said. “The tests themselves are a lot cheaper to run and a lot of these companies haven’t lowered the price because they don’t want to permanently shrink the market.”

More and more innovations are also becoming more accessible, which can help stabilize current productions. These include rapid point-of-care tests that prevent false positives that can interrupt production, as well as next-generation sequencing, where positive results can be sent to a lab and examined at the genome level to determine which strain. or mutation is present. . Having as much information as possible with diagnostic tests will inevitably maximize the ROI of the process.

“You have to consider not only the cost of the test, but any guarantees that come with it,” Lockard said. “With any outbreak, you have to think about how a test result, whether positive or negative, is going to impact the organization. If you get a positive result and stop production, that’s a hidden cost and a guarantee of a testing program like this. We hope not only to give productions the best price, but also to help them strategize for different types of scenarios. “

Dr Shawn G. Gibbs, the dean of the School of Public Health at Texas A&M University and an expert in the field of highly infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, confirmed that the speed at which the global scientific community has come together to understand this virus was unprecedented.

“Globally, the scientific community has come together very quickly to share the information and data they have on how the virus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted,” he said. “We have not known an American effort or a global effort like this in modern history. The reach, size and backbone of pharmaceutical companies, biomedical researchers, public health – all the attention paid to a disease is simply unprecedented. “

Additionally, Dr Gibbs confirmed that any health guideline drafted eight months ago will inevitably not include huge progress on COVID.

“Not all guidelines written in September 2020 take vaccination into account,” he said. “All of the guidelines written in September 2020 do not take into account the leaps and bounds that have been made with regard to testing and the current availability of testing. We now know that outside of the health sector, transmission fomites [via touching surfaces] is very, very unlikely. So all the cleaning that we have done, while the cleaning is not a bad idea, is not necessarily as helpful in stopping the transmission of this disease.

Wellstand Health has also conducted consultations, developed COVID plans, and performed CDC-assisted validation studies with organizations that run sporting events, cruise ships, banks, and commercial institutions. Yet entertainment production is an area they are eager to advance.

“Which film productions in particular, we have made COVID testing profitable for independent film productions in particular,” Lockard said. “The industry’s most vulnerable people are important artistic voices to have and to maintain as we, as a nation, navigate this collective crisis.”

Variety contacted the guilds to gain insight into internal discussions regarding updating guidelines as new medical technologies are discovered. The DGA pointed at an extension on their return to work agreement on safety, which strengthens the agreement until June 30, 2021. IATSE has not commented on the most recent version of its return to work agreement. The Teamsters responded by saying, “Return to work safety protocols expired on 4/30/21 and a month extension with modest changes was jointly negotiated by unions and film and television producers. . And SAG-AFTRA did not return a comment for this story.