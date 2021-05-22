Lavender Jane musician and pioneer lesbian activist Alix Dobkin dies

Alix Dobkin, the lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resigned 1975 photo wearing a t-shirt featuring The Future is Female, died at her home in Woodstock, NY. was 80 years old.

An early leader in the lesbian and women’s music scene, she died of a brain aneurysm and stroke, said Liza Cowan, her friend and former partner.

All she did was be a public lesbian in the world, said Cowan, who also took the striking photo.

In 1973, Dobkin formed the group Lavender Jane with musician Kay Gardner. With an all-female team of musicians, engineers and vinyl pressers, they recorded the Lavender Jane Loves Women album, the first to be produced entirely by women, Cowan said.

Dobkin had performed on the folk music scene in Philadelphia and New York in the 1960s, where she mingled with a musician such as Bob Dylan, according to her 2009 memoir My Red Blood. The title refers to his parents and his own membership in the Communist Party.

When she came out as a lesbian, she progressed musically as a leader from the start and then a mainstay of female music, a genre created by, for and about women. The genre nurtured a whole network of publications, recording labels, venues and festivals starting in the 1970s.

She has become something of a larger-than-life iconic figure for women who identified as lesbians, said Eileen M. Hayes, author of the book Songs in Black and Lavender, a story of black women’s involvement in the movement. .

Dobkin sang songs like Lesbian Code, which playfully lists the many ways women interested in women identify with each other. She also had a version of the alphabet song that begins, A, you’re an Amazon. Dobkin, who was Jewish, often played Yiddish songs during her performances and told stories she heard growing up in Philadelphia.

She has often performed for an all-female audience. An undated flyer advertising one of Dobkins’ shows explained that the women-only concerts provide an opportunity for women to come together to develop our culture as part of the process of taking control of our lives. He asked the men who supported the fight against sexism not to attend.

Friend and collaborator Kathy Munzer has produced lesbian shows in Chicago for over 30 years and called Dobkin The Head Lesbian, claiming in a Facebook post that she inspired others to be proud of who they are.

In the weeks leading up to his death, the Dobkins family kept a public journal about his health that drew thousands of comments from friends and fans. They wrote about how Dobkins’ music gave them comfort, guidance and community.

And again you bring us together again, wonderful woman that you are !!! read a comment.

Before becoming a lesbian, Dobkin married Sam Hood, whose father owned a folk music hall in New York where she had performed. Dobkin is survived by their daughter, Adrian, and three grandchildren.

As a historian and witness to the women’s movement, Hayes said she was grateful for having had Dobkins’ musical and political leadership.

I think Alix Dobkin’s death reminds us of how far we’ve come in terms of LGBTQ right to life, she said. And the right to life as well as to the right to be.