Entertainment
Lavender Jane musician and pioneer lesbian activist Alix Dobkin dies
Alix Dobkin, the lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resigned 1975 photo wearing a t-shirt featuring The Future is Female, died at her home in Woodstock, NY. was 80 years old.
An early leader in the lesbian and women’s music scene, she died of a brain aneurysm and stroke, said Liza Cowan, her friend and former partner.
All she did was be a public lesbian in the world, said Cowan, who also took the striking photo.
In 1973, Dobkin formed the group Lavender Jane with musician Kay Gardner. With an all-female team of musicians, engineers and vinyl pressers, they recorded the Lavender Jane Loves Women album, the first to be produced entirely by women, Cowan said.
Dobkin had performed on the folk music scene in Philadelphia and New York in the 1960s, where she mingled with a musician such as Bob Dylan, according to her 2009 memoir My Red Blood. The title refers to his parents and his own membership in the Communist Party.
When she came out as a lesbian, she progressed musically as a leader from the start and then a mainstay of female music, a genre created by, for and about women. The genre nurtured a whole network of publications, recording labels, venues and festivals starting in the 1970s.
She has become something of a larger-than-life iconic figure for women who identified as lesbians, said Eileen M. Hayes, author of the book Songs in Black and Lavender, a story of black women’s involvement in the movement. .
Dobkin sang songs like Lesbian Code, which playfully lists the many ways women interested in women identify with each other. She also had a version of the alphabet song that begins, A, you’re an Amazon. Dobkin, who was Jewish, often played Yiddish songs during her performances and told stories she heard growing up in Philadelphia.
She has often performed for an all-female audience. An undated flyer advertising one of Dobkins’ shows explained that the women-only concerts provide an opportunity for women to come together to develop our culture as part of the process of taking control of our lives. He asked the men who supported the fight against sexism not to attend.
Friend and collaborator Kathy Munzer has produced lesbian shows in Chicago for over 30 years and called Dobkin The Head Lesbian, claiming in a Facebook post that she inspired others to be proud of who they are.
In the weeks leading up to his death, the Dobkins family kept a public journal about his health that drew thousands of comments from friends and fans. They wrote about how Dobkins’ music gave them comfort, guidance and community.
And again you bring us together again, wonderful woman that you are !!! read a comment.
Before becoming a lesbian, Dobkin married Sam Hood, whose father owned a folk music hall in New York where she had performed. Dobkin is survived by their daughter, Adrian, and three grandchildren.
As a historian and witness to the women’s movement, Hayes said she was grateful for having had Dobkins’ musical and political leadership.
I think Alix Dobkin’s death reminds us of how far we’ve come in terms of LGBTQ right to life, she said. And the right to life as well as to the right to be.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]