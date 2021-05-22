Henry Cavill in talks to star in ‘Highlander’ reboot for Lionsgate – The Hollywood Reporter





The long gestation of filmmaker Chad Stahelski Highlander restarting becomes a shock. Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the movie Lionsgate, Hollywood journalist confirmed. It’s unclear which character he will play, but it’s expected to be one of the film’s two main roles. Cavill rose to world fame playing Superman in 2013 Steel man and subsequent DC movies. It also Mission: Impossible – Fallout on his CV, as well as that of Netflix The witcher and Enola Holmes. Stahelski, known for John wick, developed the Highlander restart from 2016. “I’ve been a huge fan of the original property ever since I saw it in high school,” Stahelski said previously THR. “These great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such a colorful mythology. I can’t think of a better property that gives the ability to create interesting characters, mythical themes and action sets. “ The first one Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who stalk each other in order to garner more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez, and Clancy was a barbarian known as Kurgan. The film is known for the slogan “There Can Only Be One” and has spawned four sequels and three TV series. Kerry Williamson is writing the final draft of the screenplay. The producers on the new Highlander include Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis. Executive producers include Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen. Peter S. Davis, producer of the original Highlander, helped develop the film before his death in February at age 79. Cavill is replaced by WME and The Garcia Companies. Deadline first reported the news of her casting.







