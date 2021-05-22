Entertainment
9 much older actors who played teenagers in pop culture
Last week, Universal released the trailer for Dear Evan Hansenfilm adaptation of.
As the trailer toured social media, audiences reacted to Tony Award-winning actor Ben Platt, who played Evan Hansen on Broadway, reprising his role in the film.
Some have taken issue with the fact that 27-year-old Platt will play a high school student in the film, posting memes and poking fun at the age difference.
Platt discussed the situation in a tweet. While the post appears to have been deleted from her account, Variety posted a screenshot of it.
Thank you from the bottom of my [heart] for the outpouring of love from yesterday’s trailer, read the post. The movie forced me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing people excited and moved is worth it. PS to hikes being jerky on age, read this awesome article and / or watch the fat.
Platt is certainly not the first older actor to portray a teenager in movies or on television, although this is admittedly a less common practice in contemporary pop culture. (And by less common we mean instead of 29-year-olds playing high school kids, instead you’re more likely to see 22-year-olds.)
In light of the discussion, The independent decided to make a list of 10 actors who were noticeably much older than the teenagers they portrayed.
Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport in Clueless (1995)
As 16-year-old Dionne, best friend of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), actor Stacey Dash was actually 29 when Amy Heckerlings Nineties teen classic was filmed.
These days, Dash is best known for being a conservative commentator for Fox News and ran for Congress in California in 2018.
Emma Thompson as Elinor Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility (1995)
In Ang Lees 1995 adaptation of the novel by Jane Austens 1811 Sense and sensitivityEmma Thompson, then 35, played the film’s lead role, 19-year-old Elinor Dashwood.
Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls (2004)
Although she played Queen Bee Regina George in high school comedy Tina Feys, Rachel McAdams was 26 at the time of filming. (By comparison, Lindsay Lohan, who played the main character Cady Heron, was 18.)
Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990)
If Andrea Zuckerman, the editor of a high-performing teenage newspaper, seemed unusually mature for her age, it’s probably because the actor who played her has been a full-fledged adult. Gabrielle Carteris was 30 when the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 created in 1990.
Stockard Channing as Rizzo in Grease (1978)
Stockard Channing as Fats The leader of the Pink Ladies is probably one of the most cited examples of an adult portraying a teenager in a movie. While most of the cast were far from high school age (Olivia Newton-John was 28, John Travolta was 23, and Jeff Conaway was 26, to name a few), Channing was the oldest teenager at 33.
But would we have done it differently? Even nearly half a century later, the smart-mouthed Rizzo (I feel like a faulty typewriter … I skipped a period!) Is one of the defining roles. of Channings career.
Henry Winkler as Fonzie on Happy Days (1974)
Sit on it! As the most famous greaser of televisions, Arthur Fonzie Fonzarelli, high school student, wearing a leather jacket, was played by Henry Winkler, then in his twenties, and full of always perfect slogans. Aaaaay!
Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
When he played Cameron Frye, Ferris Buellers’ best friend and anxious, actor Alan Ruck was certainly not a high school student. Today you may know him as Connor Roy on HBO, a media mogul drama Succession. But a few decades ago, he was a 30-year-old playing a kid half his age in this John Hughes classic.
Shirley Henderson as Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Playing a teenager when you’re much older is one thing, but playing a dead teenager who also happens to be a ghost? This is what actor Shirley Henderson, then in his forties, did in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).
Meredith Monroe as Andie McPhee on Dawson’s Creek (1998)
When she first appeared in season 2 of the beloved WB tentpole Dawsons Creek, actor Meredith Monroe played 16-year-old Andie McPhee, a character who helped redefine the way television approached mental health. Fun fact, though: Monroe was 29 when she started playing Andie. An even more fun fact? The actor who played his 17-year-old brother, Jack, Kerr Smith, was 27, a decade older than his character.
