LA Pride Announces Hollywood Forever Cemetery LGBTQ Movie Night





HOLLYWOOD, CA LA Pride won’t be hosting their annual West Hollywood parade that breaks with tradition, but organizers are planning other things to commemorate the moment. Organizers have announced two major events for June’s “Thrive with Pride” celebration, including a special night at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and an LGBTQ + night at Dodger Stadium.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ June 11 game against the Texas Rangers, an yet to be announced LGBTQ + artist will take to the field to sing the national anthem. The Dodgers will also be selling a Pride Night ticket pack that includes a Dodgers Pride t-shirt, and after the game vaccinated fans can hit the pitch to watch the season’s first Friday Night Fireworks show with a DJ Bowie mix. Jane. All tickets available through the link will be located in the sections reserved for fully vaccinated fans, where social distancing will not be required and fans will be seated directly next to other parts. Face covers are always necessary, except when eating or drinking.

Fans can visit dodgers.com/LAPride to learn more. LA Pride also announced a partnership with Cinespia for an LGBTQ + movie night at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The event will take place on June 26 and the film title and tickets will be announced shortly.

“It has always been our intention to provide opportunities for our community to celebrate Pride together in a safe manner, in accordance with CDC and Los Angeles County safety guidelines,” said Sharon-Franklin Brown, Chairman of the Board. directors of the Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit organization celebrating the annual LA Pride. “It’s been two years since we’ve all come together to celebrate in person. We know our community wants to be together and we want to do whatever we can to create those moments, ”she continued. “That’s why we have other larger outdoor entertainment options for all ages in our community. We are working closely with city authorities and local organizations to ensure that these programs provide adequate safety and accessibility and reflect the resilience of all of our people. “

LA Pride previously announced a TikTok concert broadcast live “Thrive with Pride” with Charli XCX on June 10, a TV special on June 12, and the one-month philanthropic / charitable activation of Pride Makes a Difference. In July of last year, festival organizer Christopher Street West announced that LA Pride would move its annual parade and LGBTQ celebrations out of West Hollywood after more than four decades in the city, but a new location hasn’t been announced. The parade and festival have been canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City News Service contributed to this report.

