Blake Shelton Keeps It Breezy on ‘Body Language’: Album Review

Blake Shelton doesn’t look particularly skinny at one point, but weightlessness perhaps the term that best applies to “Body Language”, her first brand new album in four years. It can be said for better or for worse, or both: Breezy, a slightly attitudinal affability is a quality that works as much for the country superstar on record as it does on “The Voice,” and when the songs he chooses are. smart enough, streaming one of her albums is really the aural equivalent of turning on a light squeeze. This album, his 11th studio album, probably has less serious content than anything he’s ever released. There can be both a lack of ambition and a sense of relief in an album where you can be assured that the breakup songs will have exactly the same gravity as the branching songs: little or pleasantly none.

Shelton is one of the few country stars who doesn’t try to keep a consistent hand in her own line-up, which theoretically allows for a lasting chance to experience the best merchandise that the songmakers of Music Row have to offer. Considering he has a choice of virtually any song that anyone in Nashville has to offer, and it’s been since 2017 that he last put together a full collection, you might expect a set. A level more consistent than “Body Language” turns out to be. Or maybe you wouldn’t, since his flair for the ephemeral in recent years is almost guaranteed to produce inconsistent results; it all depends on how smart the songwriting teams he prefers in the next three and a half minutes, and our mileage can and will vary on that.

What you can be sure of is that a song like “God’s Country” – the hit of his biggest hits of two years ago – won’t be exactly repeated here. Not having that particular song played is not a terrible thing; “The Land of God” made the most of his vocal strength and acting ability, but it looked like he was crazy about something, and the lyrics never quite made it clear. There won’t be such confusion, or such ferocity, anywhere in “Body Language”, which is mostly sexy and a bit jokey … a nice shot, in other words, if that’s what your pandemic-stricken nerves need it right now.

There’s exactly one exception to the light weight rule at the very end of the album, and that’s great. The 12 song set ends with “Bible Verses,” which isn’t as moralizing as the title might make you think, once you realize it’s a play on words; this is a ballad from the point of view of a guy who is so dejected that he is convinced that the goodness of the gospel is something that against him. It is found rather incongruously at the end of the album, immediately after a song called “Neon Time”, a bar party tune that may be the kind of tune that drove the besieged guy in the next song to the temptation. It’s a shame that Shelton doesn’t try his hand at this kind of sober material more often; “Bible Verses” is a stark reminder that there is is gold in them thar Nashville Green Hills, but rarely is it mined.

But when it comes to serious, slightly scary songs that involve men succumbing to their best angels for the sake of the world, well, that’s the kind of thing Shelton is mostly happy to leave to Tim McGraw. And there’s just enough modest laughs in the 11 songs that precede “Bible Verses” to at least make you a little happy that he still has some of his funny hillbilly bone – though I’m afraid he does. never allow himself to do a song as drastically funny as “Some Beach” again. Count me as at least moderately amused, anyway, by “Whatcha Doin ‘Tomorrow,” in which Shelton sneaks up to a girl in a bar and suggests they get together in the morning… 12:01 am, to be exact. “Makin ‘It Up as You Go” has that kind of ever so slight twist in his title feeling to push him through the finish line. This is one of the many breakup songs on the album that draws a smiley face on a sad bag. “Now I Don’t” is quite successful at the same level; it’s one of those listicle-trope songs that lists all the things that are no longer true for the singer, inevitably landing on being in love with that non-good, ultimately letting the woman join the list of nixed.

Songs that settle for less wit don’t always fare so well. “Minimum Wage”, the first single, was criticized on its first release for its lyrical suggestion that love trumps the lack of a viable salary. How a millionaire has dared to sing such a song many times, some have complained – as if the song does not use low wages as a comparison, and as if country singers are indebted to the autobiography at all times , especially economically. There are other reasons to complain about the song though… like, is it just not great? (It’ll hit number 1 anyway.) The album’s second number, “Body Language,” isn’t much of a surprise either. The adult-contemporary ’80s groove is nice enough, but after several minutes of body euphemisms, you might find yourself wishing Shelton and his writers would just become sexually explicit or be done with (or, better yet, find a metaphor that does not get used hundreds of times a year). As for “The girl cannot help it”, we regret to inform you that it is do not a remake of the Little Richard classic, although, 60 years have passed, no one needs to be shy to bring up the idea.

If “Bible Verses” has a rival for excellence on the album, it’s a song literally as far removed from what you can get: “Corn”. It’s a song literally about corn, in all of its iterations, from corn mazes to popcorn, and it’s kind of genius, in a cheesy (sorry) way. It might seem strange to say that the two best songs on an album could be the ones that turn to tragedy and pure comedy, but it’s the same Blake Shelton who once had the polar opposite of “Some Beach” and “The Baby”. As two of the great singles of the early modern country era. He’s not someone who maintains his No.1 run in the middle and end of his career going to extremes, but he remains one of the best record producers in the country when he lands on a material. which stands out a lot from the medium romantic milieu. it’s not too late for him to try the pathos and spit-take a little more often.