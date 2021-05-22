Student, actress, lawyer: Margaux Wellman plays a leading role in breaking down barriers for people with disabilities | WMU News

Contact: Erin Flynn

Margaux Wellman is thrilled to play Puck in the Western production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan Puck is a chaotic force in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. By assuming the role of production at Western Michigan University, the student Margaux Wellman also hopes to shake up perceptions of disability.

“We don’t talk often enough about disability. So when people come to our show, maybe not knowing that I have cerebral palsy, and that the first person they see walking on stage is mewhoa! What does it do? Wellman said. “I really hope this starts this conversation; it’s something that really excites me. It’s a big part of who I am. This is largely why I am who I am. So why don’t I talk about it?

Wellman rehearses with his cast mates.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone. When she was younger, she had several surgeries and occasionally used a wheelchair. Today, that impacts her posture and causes her to walk with a noticeable limp, but she doesn’t let those differences define her. She attributes her confidence to the way her parents raised her, not treating her any differently from her siblings.

“Yes, I am disabled, but I will do whatever everyone else does, maybe in a different way or capacity. And it has always been the case for my whole family,” says Wellman, who ran cross-country alongside her sisters in middle and high school in their hometown of Saginaw, Michigan.

Growing up, however, Wellman was acutely aware of the lack of people who looked like her in the TV shows and movies she watched. She found a silver lining when she read a magazine featuring Abbey Curran, the first woman with a physical disability to enter the Miss USA pageant, which had created Miss you can do it, a national competition for girls with disabilities and challenges like her.

“As soon as I read the article, my mom contacted Abbey and entered me into the contest in 2008. The rest is history,” says Wellman, who won the national contest title in 2009 and 2011. Filmmaker Ron Howard created a documentary about the competition, in which Wellman was featured. “It was such a surreal experience to be a part of. I met people that I am still in touch with today. What a great gift!”

Through the competitions, Wellman discovered her love for motivational speeches and began to think of a future where she could use the arts to advocate for people with disabilities. This inspired her to pursue a career in theater. She found a place to explore her passion and develop her communication skills at Western, where she majored in theater and interpersonal communication.

Wellman plays the role of Puck.

“I started out in communication studies with the hope of focusing on motivational speech, and the more I took communication courses, the more I got really interested in what motivates people. Looking at why I might talk to one person differently from another, how the environment affects that, how mental capacity affects that, ”says Wellman, who will be graduating in the fall.

She also got the chance to truly embrace who she is as an actor and build on her own strengths.

“Our drama department is not a traditional department. The teachers aren’t trying to make the students that perfect performer who can do it all. They ask, ‘Who are you? Let’s find out who you are. Let’s explore this like a creator. It was super fun. “

Throughout her time at Western, Wellman was involved in several theater productions. Her favorite experience so far, however, has been her starring role as Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

“It was so amazing. This is the first show I did where from the start I had a conversation with our director, our deputy director and our movement coordinator about what it means to be disabled and to do theater, ”she says. .

“We have had several conversations about the origin of Puck’s power. Because, more precisely, when we think of a disability, in general, able-bodied people often think that it is a disadvantage or that it is something sad or upsetting. But what if CP is a superpower? Because I think it is. I mean, I’ve had it for 22 years of my life, and it’s my superpower. “

With that power, she says, comes a sense of responsibility to reduce stigma and open doors for others with difficulty.

“I’m going to use my voice for change, for advocacy,” Wellman says.

“One thing my mom taught me is that if you have a voice, you use that voice,” Wellman says. “I’m going to use my voice for change, for advocacy. And I feel a responsibility, but it’s not a heavy burden. It’s just something I love to do because it’s such a big part of me.”

The WMU Theater’s outdoor performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will run for three weekends starting Saturday May 22. Full schedule and ticket information can be found on the department’s webpage, along with information on “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which began May 21.

