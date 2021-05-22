Austin NPR affiliate KUT / KUTX will no longer operate the Cactus Cafe





Austin’s public radio station KUT will no longer operate and book the Cactus Cafe, JB Bird, director of media relations at the University of Texas, confirmed on Friday. The local public radio organization which includes the news station KUT on 90.5 FM and the music station KUTXon 98.9 FM took over management of the hidden club tucked away within the Texas Union ten years ago, after that the university announced its intention to close the place, triggering an uproar in local music. scene. Now university officials say the small campus club with a long and rich history dating back to 1979 will continue to be a place of music. In a statement provided to the US statesman earlier this month and shared again on Friday, Bird said the university was “committed to continuing music programming at the Cactus Cafe for years to come, in accordance with the rich history of the place “. After:University of Texas Graduates Receive Congratulations From … Dear? Bird said on Friday that “how reservations will be handled is still under discussion.” The deal between Austin’s NPR subsidiary and the university began in September 2010. At the time of the management change, the site was operating with $ 66,000 in annual losses. The university and KUT / KUTX have agreed to shut down the site due to security concerns related to COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and it has yet to reopen to the public. The club typically features a variety of local and national singer-songwriters, a long open mic party hosted by Kacy Crowley, and KUT’s regular “Views and Brews” chat series. Established artists who could perform in much larger venues sometimes came for intimate performances. In 2019, Shawn Colvin celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Steady On,” on location. You may not know how much it means to me to be in this room with you, Colvin said on the show. “The university is grateful that KUT has managed the Cactus Caf for 10 years, helping to support Austin’s music scene,” Bird said in a statement Friday. “Financial considerations led the station to decline to renew the deal, but UT Austin remains committed to continuing music programming at Cactus for years to come while creating a sustainable path for its operations.” Former Statesman Editor-in-Chief Debbie Hiott took over as CEO of KUT / KUTX in 2019.

