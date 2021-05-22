7 Bollywood celebrities belonging to royal families





Posted by Diya Khetrapal on May 21, 2021

As children, most of us dream of becoming an actor or a princess. But did you know that there are some who have both? Today we present to you 7 Bollywood celebrities who have lived lavish lifestyles and were born with a nobler heritage. Although they inherited royal fame, they have become actors and actresses and are currently living beyond their dream lives! Here are the 7 lucky stars:

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, sometimes known as Chhote Nawaab of Bollywood, is a particularly royal Indian personality. With his appearance and demeanor, the young Pataudi, who comes from the illustrious Pataudi dynasty, exudes regality. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif's father, is known to be a former Indian cricket captain, but the Tiger Pataudi was also the Pataudi Nawab from 1952 to 1971. Until the Indian government abolished the title, Pataudi senior was the last Nawab of Pataudi. Saif is still the 10th Nawab of Pataudi because he is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress who is gracefully charming and ethereally gorgeous, is the ultimate definition of royalty. The actress' composure and regal demeanor are enough to convince you that she is royal. Aditi has two royal lineages to her name: she is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the former governor of Assam. Aditi also owes her legacy to the branch of the kings of Wanaparthy, as she is the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao.

Manisha Koirala

Despite her Nepalese roots, Manisha Koirala was a talented actress who made a name for herself in Bollywood. The actress was born in the royal dynasty of Nepal and is impeccably simple and modest. Koirala, on the other hand, is not just a member of the royal family. His family had also played an important role in politics. Manisha's grandfather and two of his great uncles were also Prime Minister of Nepal. Even Koiralas' father was a politician who was previously Minister of the Environment.

Kiran rao

Kiran Rao, a talented director and the wife of Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan, also has a royal heritage. Rao has been a member of the royal Wanaparthy Telangana dynasty since his grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy. In fact, Kiran Rao is the first cousin of Aditi Rao Hydari, another royal beauty from Bollywood.

Sagarika ghatge

Chak De India! Actress Sagarika Ghatge's achievement in life is based on her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood. The charming actress, married to famous Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, also has royal connections. Sagarika, the daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge, is a descendant of the Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. She descends from the royal Kahal dynasty of Kolhapur.

Bhagyashree

In reality, Suman from Maine Pyaar Kiya has a fairly high birth rate. Bhagyashree, who amazed everyone with his performance in the movie Salman Khan, is a member of the Royal Patwardhan Dynasty of Sangli, Maharashtra. The actress is the daughter of current Raja de Sangli, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan.

Alisa khan

Alisa Khan is a royalty who made her Bollywood debut with the movie "My Husband's Wife" after appearing in several music videos. She is descended from Mohammad Nawab Ghazi-ud-Din Khan, the man who founded the city of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh!

