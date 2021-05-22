Noel Clarke: Bulletproof canceled by Sky after allegations of misconduct against the actor | Ents & Arts News





The televised crime drama Bulletproof has been canceled by Sky after allegations of misconduct against one of its main cast, Noel Clarke. Three series have already aired and the broadcaster has previously said it is halting work with the actor, director and producer following the accusations. Sky has now confirmed that it has no plans to produce more seasons of the series, which also stars Top Boy actor Ashley Walters. A company spokesperson said, “Sky will not be pursuing any further rounds of Bulletproof.” Production company Vertigo Films also said it “will not be making any future” Bulletproof “series, according to Variety. Picture:

Clarke “vehemently” denies the allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behavior. Pic: AP

The post said it understands season four has already been ordered and is in pre-production when charges against Clarke were published in The Guardian on April 29. Twenty women, who knew him professionally, made allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment against him, which the newspaper reported following an investigation. A few days after the appearance of the allegations, Clarke has been accused by several women of sexual harassment on the set of Doctor Who and during a promotional event. The actor played automotive technician Mickey Smith from 2005-2010 on the BBC’s hit sci-fi show. He said he “vehemently” denies the allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behavior, but will seek professional help and has apologized “deeply” for his actions. Walters, 38, previously said on social media he was “in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels.” He added: “I could never tolerate behavior of this nature neither in the workplace nor outside of work, and although Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot stay away. and ignore these allegations. “ After allegations against Clarke were published in the Guardian, BAFTA suspended its membership and its recent outstanding British contribution to the Film Prize. BAFTA defended its initial decision to feature Clarke with the gong – and the aforementioned calls for the resignation of the board of directors are inappropriate. Vice President of BAFTA Dame Pippa Harris told Sky News that she “absolutely” stood alongside President Krishnendu Majumdar and Chief Executive Officer Amanda Berry who, with guidance from the organization’s board, honored Clarke after being made aware of the allegations – because the information given to them was anonymous or second-hand.

