Sebastian Stan takes care of your Bucky / Sam expedition





Actor Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, shares his thoughts on fans who associated his character Bucky Barnes with Sam Wilson.

The chemistry between Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson inspired fans to romanticize the heroes in Disney + The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Bucky actor Sebastian Stan backs him up. In an interview with Variety, Stan shared his thoughts on Sam and Bucky’s friendship becoming a romance. “I’m just happy that the relationship is accepted,” Stan said, “and that it should be accepted the way or the way people want and want it to be.” RELATED: Anthony Mackie Teases the Length of His Marvel Contract Sam and Bucky’s controversial partnership began in Captain America: Civil War. Even though they were on the same side of the Sokovia Accord dispute, they traded among themselves. This continued in The falcon and the winter soldier, but the show also explored other aspects of their complex relationship. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Despite their combative nature, the two characters were still bonded as a result of Steve Rogers’ absence, teaming up to defeat the Flag Smashers.Bucky is a defender of Sam who takes on the role of Captain America, believing him worthy. The couple even have a scene reminiscent of couple counseling, in which they are forced to speak to each other as part of Bucky’s commissioned therapy to heal from his brainwashed assassin time. The Bucky / Sam pairing is a recent example of a long tradition of fans shipping characters who weren’t romantically linked in Canon. Bucky has also been paired with his old friend Steve, Captain America himself, but with Steve currently MIA, more fans have indulged in the association with Sam Wilson. RELATED: Anthony Mackie Questioned Marvel Would Be Able To Adapt To TV These ships are sometimes an expression of fans’ desire for more representation. Marvel has made an effort to bring LGBTQ characters into the MCU: Director Anthony Russo played a gay man in a survivor support group in Avengers: Endgameand Tessa ThompsonofThor: Ragnarok has made statements confirming that her character Valkyrie is a bisexual female. However, LBGTQ characters are still relatively rare in the franchise. Directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / The Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / Captain America, Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Cl Bennett as Lemar Hoskins / Battlestar, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Washington and Daniel Brhl as Baron Helmut Zemo. The first season is available to stream on Disney +. KEEP READING: Marvel’s New LGBTQ + Hero Somnus Has an ‘Extraordinary’ X-Men Connection Source: Variety Star Trek: Every Season of Voyager, Ranked

