Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4 Easter Eggs & Recalls

Like other Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes before it, “Cornered” regularly uses reminders and Easter eggs.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4, “Cornered,” streaming now on Disney +.

As The clone wars before that, Star Wars: The Bad Lot made regular use of Easter eggs and reminders to previous ones Star wars projects, and his latest episode is no exception. There are references to all kinds of different productions including, but not limited to, Attack of the clones, Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian. Here’s a chronological list of all Easter Eggs and various Cornered reminders.

I’ve been stuck on Kamino my whole life.

Bad Omega Lot

This is not so much a reminder as it is a subtle confirmation of the theories. While Omega is confirmed to be a faulty clone, little is known about his life. This line proves that she was confined to the whitewashed walls of Kamino her entire life before joining the Bad Batch, and it doesn’t look like the Kaminoans gave her a say.

Pantora

Star Wars Pantora

The episode shows Clone Force 99 landing to scramble the signature of their ships and resupply on Pantora. The planet is a reminder to Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3, Episode 4 Sphere of Influence. In this episode, Padawan Ahsoka Tano and one of the Planet’s Senators worked together to save the two daughters of the presidents of Pantoras who were being held for ransom by the Trade Federation.

Raspar Six

Bad Lot Raspar Six

When the Bad Batch lands on Pantora, they bribe the hangar owner not to scan their ship. The Sullustan then contacted Fennec Shand and sold them, hoping to make a double profit. When he calls Shand, he identifies himself as Raspar Six, which refers to Star Wars Legends. It was a delinquent moon following some kind of atomic explosion. After the explosion, a weather forecast once suggested that the explosion could cause major problems for the agricultural planet near the moon.

Disguised as a droid

Bad Batch Echo as a droid

Star Wars is full of disguises. From Luke Skywalker as a short stormtrooper to Princess Leia as a bounty hunter at Jabbas Palace, a disguise is a great way to avoid attracting attention in a tense situation. When the Bad Batch lands on Pantora, they must find food and fuel, so Echo, Hunter, and Omega set off on a search. To make them less visible and hide his clone face, Echo dresses like a droid. Its mechanical hand and legs add to the aesthetic while a helmet, wires and tubes complete the set.

Military parades and occupation

Bad Batch Pantora Parade

Star Wars Rebels really focused on the Imperial occupation of Lothal and life under the Empire. Displays of military force were a regular part of the appearance of peace, and nothing was greater than Empire Day, which celebrated the start of the Palpatines’ reign. When Echo, Hunter, and Omega step outside, they see clone troopers parading past to applause. That Pantora is still busy after the end of the war is a reminder Rebels, but it is also an early sign of the values ​​of the peoples in the Empire. They believe the white-clad clones saved them from Jedi traitors, so they don’t mind giving up some of their freedoms for apparent peace and security.

The doll

Bad Batch Clone Doll

As Hunter talks to an owner about the sale of his latest explosive, Omega looks around. The thing that catches her eye is a clone soldier doll. She drops it, and it ends up getting her in trouble, but it’s reminiscent of the stormtrooper doll the Death Troopers find while searching for Jyn Erso in Thief oneIt shows how much people value the clones for saving everyone from the Jedi and bringing peace.

Hello.

Bad batch creature

As Omega picks up the clone trooper doll, she is distracted by barking animals in a cart. As she approaches them she says one of the most famous Star wars lines ago: Obi-Wans Hello, there. Obi-Wan told General Grievous in Revenge of the SithandR2-D2 in New hope.

RELATED: The Bad Batch: Omega Proves She’s NOT the Star Wars Poochie

Fennec shand

When Omega sees the pets, one of them grabs the clone trooper doll from his hand, just as someone starts rolling the cart. She goes on and gets lost in the process. It was then that Fennec Shand made his appearance. It was introduced in The Mandalorian as a highly skilled and ruthless bounty hunter, and her skills here don’t disappoint. She beats Hunter and Wrecker in fights and almost gets away with Omega.

The hunt

Bad batch chase scene

After neutralizing Hunter and Wrecker, Shand catches up with Omega and pushes her out of a tower and onto a sky-truck. By doing this, Hunter sets off on a speeder bike in pursuit of him. The chase through the townscape of Pantoras is strongly reminiscent of when Anakin and Obi-Wan chased Zam Wessell through the skies of Coruscant by Attack of the clones.

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Bad Batch stars Dee Bradley Baker, Andrew Kishino and Ming-Na Wen. The second episode airs Friday on Disney +.

