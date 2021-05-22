Netflix’s Trese Launches First Trailer, Announces All-Star Voice Cast





Netflix unveils the first official trailer and English voice cast for Trese, its upcoming animated adaptation of the award-winning comic book series.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its new animated series Trese, and revealed its English voice cast. Based on the Filipino comic book series by Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo,It shakesfollows Alexandra Trese – the latest in a long line of fighters who have maintained a balance between the supernatural and humanity. However, mysterious forces plan to upset this balance, leading Trese to battle multiple supernatural threats. RELATED: Netflix Announces Three Asian American-Led Animated Projects It shakes stars Shay Mitchell (Pretty little Liars) as the voice of Alexandra Trese in the English language version of the series, while Liza Soberano voices it in the Filipino language version. Joining Mitchell in the English voice cast are Darren Criss (Glee, Superman: the man of tomorrow), Jon Jon Briones (Pawl), Nicole Scherzinger (Moana), Manny Jacinto (The right place), Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire) and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender). “It’s important for the voice talent to embrace the layered character to fully become Alexandra Trese,” executive producer Jay Oliva said during the casting announcement for Mitchell and Soberano. “My worries disappeared as soon as Shay Mitchell entered the recording booth. Shay’s Alexandra exceeded my expectations and she delivers a performance of strength, determination and family duty that is at the heart of the character. If that wasn’t enough, imagine my joy when we confirmed that Liza Soberano has joined the Filipino cast! I’m a huge fan of her and she fits the character so well. Having Liza playing Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special for me and my team! Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Filipino folklore live hidden among humans, Alexandra Trese comes face to face with a criminal world made up of malevolent supernatural beings. It shakes premieres June 11 on Netflix. KEEP READING: Godzilla Singular Point Netflix Release Date Revealed Source: Youtube One Piece: 5 Devil Fruit Powers That Would Be Useful In Real Life

About the Author Jennings Necklace

(2305 published articles)

A Seattle-based freelance journalist, Collier enjoys all facets of pop culture, including comics and anime. Spider-Man is his all-time favorite fictional character. More Jennings Necklace







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos