HFPA adopts new code of professional and ethical conduct – The Hollywood Reporter





CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS This Code of Professional and Ethical Conduct (the “Code”) sets out the values, expectations and standards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the “HFPA” or “Association”) which are essential to the achievement of our mission and our common goals. Members of the Association must accept and adhere to this Code, and as members we all have an obligation to maintain and promote professional and ethical conduct. The HFPA will therefore strictly apply this code. Who we are The HFPA is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501 (c) (6) organization of entertainment journalists who report for international media. In 1943, the founding consortium of Los Angeles-based journalists banded together to gain traction in a film industry that at the time had yet to realize the importance of international markets and international journalists. Today, we continue this founding mission by promoting the importance of cinema and television in international markets. Our mission The HFPA is committed to advancing the common business interests of entertainment journalists working for international media by fostering interest in entertainment media and by establishing and maintaining favorable cultural relations and ties between the United States and foreign countries through film, television and other audio and visual recordings. . Our member-reporters disseminate information around the world on cultures, traditions and experiences in the United States and also disseminate information in the United States on foreign cultures, traditions and experiences. The HFPA promotes interest in the study of the arts, in particular by fostering the development of the art forms of cinema; television; dramatic, musical and comic theater; and audio and visual recording. As part of this effort, the HFPA recognizes outstanding achievement in the arts by presenting annual awards of merit, the Golden Globes. The HFPA is also dedicated to philanthropic efforts, which include contributing to nonprofits and educational institutions; help restore historic films; promote the study of journalism and the arts through scholarship programs; and support internship, mentorship and scholarship programs for under-represented and otherwise disadvantaged students interested in journalism and the arts. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion Our association was founded under the motto “Unity without discrimination of religion or race”. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion therefore stems from the founding of our Association, and this code of conduct serves to strengthen, expand and renew that commitment. We must act with the intention of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion not only among our members and within our association, but we must become leaders within our journalistic and entertainment communities in order to encourage and to celebrate authentic and diverse voices, experiences and perspectives. of those behind and in front of the screen. We will establish and maintain an environment that reflects our global community, empowers members and artists who are under-represented in the entertainment industry, and fosters a culture that respects and values ​​individuals of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, religions. , identities and experiences. .







