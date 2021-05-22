WWE SmackDown Results: May 21 Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights | Launderer report





Credit: WWE Apollo Crews defended their Intercontinental Championship in a fatal 4-way match against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Big E in Friday’s main event. The babyfaces wasted little time establishing dominance as Big E gave Crews and Zayn a big slap, only to be wiped out to the ground by a diving Owens. The Prizefight was standing straight before the break. Returning from the publicity, Crews sent Owens up the steps of the ring and wiped Big E with a moonsault from the ring apron. Zayn pulled one of his own from the railing, wiping out the crews. Owens delivered a Swanton Bomb from the Top Rope on Zayn, and Big E smashed the spindle. Owens delivered a fisherman’s brainbuster from the middle rope and both Crews and Big E, feeling the title slip through their fingers, smashed the pin. The crews dropped Owens on the back of his neck on the apron, only to suffer the spear through the ropes and to the ground by Big E. Returning from the last break of the night, an aggressive Cres swooped down on Zayn and Big E, much to the enormous Commander Azeez’s delight. Big E fought back, delivered a stomach to stomach but ate a boot of Zayn to cut him. Owens countered a half-and-a-half suplex and delivered a big neck-cutter for two. Big E delivered a double suplex to Crews and Zayn, only for an alert Owens to catch up with him with a frog splash for two. Owens delivered the cannonball to the corner, but Zayn delivered the Blue Thunder Bomb for a very close near drop. Big E looked for the Big Ending on Zayn but Owens caught it with a superkick, then added one for Zayn as well. Owens delivered the pop-up powerbomb to Crews, but ate a half-and-a-half suplex on the floor by Zayn. Big E grabbed Zayn with the Uranage and nearly took the win over Crews, but Commander Azeez pulled him out of the ring. Big E pushed back the massive heel but the lights dimmed and Aleister Black arrived, pushing his way through the fog to detonate Big E with Black Mass. The crews made the spit and won. Black gave an evil smile as the show stopped broadcasting. Result The crews defeated Zayn, Owens, and Big E to retain To note A Analysis It was a great conclusion to a mediocre episode. Not only was it a quality pay-per-view match that could easily have been featured on WrestleMania Backlash and improved that map even further, but it brought the return of Black, who suddenly feels like a big deal in an already stacked SmackDown. . mid-card. The question WWE Creative will now have to answer is why Black targeted Big E. Is it because of the positivity? Is it just to make an example of one of the fan’s beloved heroes? There’s a lot of potential, but one thing that can’t happen is for WWE to allow the Blacks to be just another guy in the IC title hunt. It won’t do Black or the company any good and will only further muddy the waters in that area of ​​the list.







