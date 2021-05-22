“Who killed Sara? Season 2 Killer finale revealed, ending explained

RELATED STORIES

It took 17 episodes – not that nobody counts – to find the titular answer to Who killed Sara?, but the soapy finale of season 2 of the Netflix drama has finally been delivered… for the most part.

First, the backstory had to be established: Sara was home alone after Alex, Rodolfo, and Chema went to the gym, and she was playing with Chema’s camcorder when a wet, airy Abel. disturbed broke into his house. Looking a little too much like a Scooby-Doo villain, Abel demanded that his long-lost daughter give him some After money so that he can stay free from the asylum.

But Sara didn’t have it and she berated Abel for lying and not telling him that Marifer was his sister. Angered by the confrontation, Abel barked and confessed to not only raping Sara’s mother, which resulted in Sara’s conception, but also killed Marifer’s and Clara’s mother, Cristina. The latter explained Cristina’s disappearance and her confession was accidentally captured on Chema’s camcorder.

See, Sara? That’s why you shouldn’t have given this money to Abel so that he could escape. Silly teenager. And Abel didn’t stop there. Once he saw that Sara wasn’t going to give him the money he needed, he decided she was worth nothing and tried to kill her.

Cunning as always, Sara gained the upper hand and escaped Abel’s grip and hid in her room where she called Rodolfo. Unfortunately, Rodolfo forgot his phone at home, and Caesar picked up the hook and heard Sara screaming for help. Cesar went into full hunter mode and rushed to Sara’s house just in time to see Abel almost stab Sara before shooting Abel in the head and killing him.

When it was all over, Cesar and Sergio buried Abel’s body in the backyard, and Sara cleaned up the mess and hid the camcorder tape inside the gold sculpture she had stolen from. Nicandro’s house. (Props to writers Jose “Chascas” Valenzuela and Rosario Valenzuela for writing little touches like the phone and the statue. It’s these types of narrative details that made the Season 2 finale, “I Killed Sara,” so fun to watch.)

Fast forward to Valle’s trip a few days later, and that’s when a distraught Marifer called Sara because she couldn’t find her mother. This is where it gets weird. Of course, Sara is a casual teenager, but why didn’t she tell Marifer that Abel killed Cristina? And why didn’t she tell Marifer that they were sisters? Instead, she grossly ignored Marifer and Marifer – are you ready for this? – in revenge cut the straps of the parasail, which resulted in the death of Sara.

Once Marifer learned the truth that Sara was her sister, she rushed home full of guilt. Clara was there, and she had invited Mariana to stop Marifer from stalking and obsessing over the Lazcanos. (Imagine if Clara knew the truth about Abel killing their mother and not the Lazcanos?) But Marifer was spiraling, and when Mariana entered, Marifer pulled out a gun to scare Mariana, and the gun accidentally exploded, killing a very shocked and Clara pregnant. my God. Needless to say, no one cried when Marifer died in the casino fire that Elisa capriciously set up. The woman committed sororicide not once, but twice.

With the deaths of Lorenzo, Clara and her unborn child, Chema also got out of hand and confessed to the police that he had killed Moncho (which he did) and Abel (which he did not do). ) because he thought he was helping Alex. As Alex pointed out, Caesar, the man who killed Abel, is legally dead and lives somewhere on a tropical island. Of course he is.

Although that should have been the end of the story because the mystery of who killed Sara had finally been solved, sigh, it wasn’t. Turns out Nicandro is part of a bigger conspiracy and cover-up that actually caused Sara death death. So… there will be a season 3 then? I got you.

Give the Who killed Sara? Season 2 ends a note in our poll, then leave your thoughts on the show's final twist in a comment below.