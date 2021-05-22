Henry Cavill intends to star in Highlander reboot film





Henry Cavill is in talks to star at another beloved fantasy property, the Highlander remake, from John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Henry Cavill is in talks to star in a remake ofHighlanderofJohn wickdirector, Chad Stahelski. Years 1986Highlanderfollows Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), a man born in the Scottish Highlands in the 16th century. After surviving a fatal injury, MacLeod meets the swordsman, Ramrez (Sean Connery), who explains that the couple belong to a race of immortal, ageless and invincible warriors unless beheaded. MacLeod engages in a centuries-old war to be the last one standing, leading to an event called the Reunion where the two remaining immortals, MacLeod and the evil Kurgan (Clancy Brown), fight for price, a power that can make of them the ruler of the Earth. Despite mixed reviews and a lackluster box office reception,Highlanderhas become a cult classic that has inspired sequels, TV spinoffs, books, and comics; the last live-action adaptation being the sequel to 2007,Highlander: the source. A big-budget reboot of the franchise with Stahelski attached has been in development for some time. Now he can have his MacLeod. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Witcher: Henry Cavills Epic Sword Fights Used This CGI Cheat According toDeadline, Cavill is in talks to play a starring role in StahelskisHighlanderrestart at Lionsgate. Kerry Williamson reportedly wrote the screenplay with Neal H. Moritz, Josh Davis producer and Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen executive producer. The original producer of the first film, Peter Davis, was also attached to the project before his death earlier this year. Cavill seemed to confirm his involvement in an Instagram post expressing his enthusiasm. Check it out below: It is not known whether Cavill’s character or theHighlanderthe reboot will connect to previous iterations of the beloved property. Cavill has a knack for taking established characters / franchises withSteel man,Mission: Impossible Fallout impossible, NetflixEnola Holmes, andThe witcher. The success Cavill has gained playing Geralt of Rivia makes him an obvious favorite for Highlander. Drawing inspiration from Tom Cruise, Cavill also earned a reputation for doing much of his own fight stunts and choreography. It’s unclear when Cavill would be available for another series or movie. He already has commitments toThe witcherandEnola Holmes 2, not to mention future Snyder-Verse projects (fingers crossed). While many assume thatHighlanderreboot will be a film, Stahelski, which is also attached to many films includingJohn wick 4, did not rule out the possibility of it becoming a series. The franchise is certainly equipped with the aesthetics, world-building, and lore typical of popular fantasy shows such asThe witcherorGame of thrones. Either way, it’s not hard to imagine Cavill on a poster featuringHighlanders iconic slogan: There Can Only Be One. More: Is Supergirl Replacing Henry Cavill’s Superman In The DCEU? Source: deadline Everything Stephen Kings Was Right (This Chapter 2 Got Wrong)

