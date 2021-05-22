More than 300 activists block entrance to MoMA, condemning links to violence against Palestinians

What do Palestine, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Colombia have in common? According to a coalition of artist-activists who held their seventh weekly protest today, May 21, at the New Yorks Museum of Modern Art, citizens of these countries have all been affected by the predatory business practices of some members of the MoMA Board of Directors.

The Strike MoMA demonstration, held in solidarity with Palestinian civilians and other oppressed people across the world, drew a large crowd of around 300 protesters, who peacefully occupied the entrance to the museum for about an hour. Unlike the stormy action of the past few weeks, which resulted in the police arresting one protester and banning five others from the museum, today’s meeting ended without any confrontation . MoMA security staff, backed by a dozen New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, stepped back as activists led a series of teaching at the main entrance to the museum, effectively blocking the area.

< class=""> The demonstrators carried LOVE Gaza silkscreen posters inspired by Robert Indiana in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

MoMA has learned its lesson that beating us gives them worse public relations, Andreas Petrossiants, a writer and editor who has regularly attended the Strike MoMA protests, told Hyperallergic. But it’s strange that they haven’t already learned this after decades of violence, both in terms of funding and reactions to artist protests.

Activists have gathered at the museum every week since April to advocate for a post-MoMA future, calling for a radical restructuring of the museum to prioritize New York’s diverse communities over the interests of billionaire council members . The events are organized by members of the International Imagination of Anti-National Anti-Imperialist Feelings (IIAAF), a coalition of artist groups and grassroots organizations.

< class=""> Protesters waving banners associating some MoMA administrators with countries they have harmed

Earlier today, the IIAAF issued an open letter highlighting the various ties of several MoMA directors to Israeli violence against Palestinians. The missive was signed by more than 250 academics, artists and critics, including Angela Y. Davis, Fred Moten, Gayatri Spivak, Michael Rakowitz and Laura Poitras. With numbers like [Ronald] Lauder, [Paula] Crown, and [Steven] Tananbaum on its board of directors, MoMA cannot claim to distance itself from the attack on Gaza or the occupation of the West Bank and Jerusalem more broadly, the letter said.

In today’s lectures in front of the museum, speakers from Palestine, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico exposed the role of the aforementioned administrators, along with Daniel S. Och and Leon Black, in the suffering caused to their communities. For example, Tananbaum, who is CEO of hedge fund GoldenTree, and Och, CEO of Och-Ziff Capital, have both been accused of profiting from the crippling debt crisis in Puerto Ricos.

There were also dances, drums and slogans like From the Penthouse to the Ground, Burn this Fucking Empire Now.

< class=""> Led by drummers, protesters marched towards MoMA from Urban Plaza across the street

The intention here is not to engage in civil disobedience and get arrested, one of the organizers told attendants before leading them from Urban Plaza to MoMA across the street.

The demonstrators carried LOVE Gaza silkscreen posters inspired by Robert Indiana in the colors of the Palestinian flag, created by artist Kyle Goen. They also brandished banners associating some MoMA administrators with countries they allegedly wronged.

< class=""> Protesters wearing keffiyehs and showing messages of support for Palestine.

Despite the propaganda Glenn Lowry sends to his staff, the post-MoMA future means we have to decide what public space looks like, artist-activist Shellyne Rodriguez said at the entrance to the museum. Rodriguez was referring to the director of MoMA, who had previously accused the demonstrators, without providing evidence, for having committed violence against museum security personnel during a demonstration on April 30.

We don’t have any arguments with the staff here, Rodriguez continued. Our feud is with Glenn Lowry, the board, and their minions.

< class=""> Protesters participated in training sessions on the controversial activities of some MoMA administrators.

< class=""> MoMA security staff, backed by a dozen NYPD agents, took a step back as activists launched their protest

Another speaker from the IIAF subsequently criticized Lowry for not stepping down once to speak to anyone at one of the seven protests so far.

Around 6 p.m., the demonstrators folded their banners and returned to Urban Plaza to listen to music and refreshments. Among them was Sam Hafetz, a 19-year-old student born and raised in New York City. MoMA’s promise was a contemporary space that supports activism, the student told Hyperallergic. To see him support colonialism abroad is disheartening and terrifying. It makes you realize that museums are colonial spaces.

MoMA did not respond to Hyperallergics’ immediate request for comment.

< class=""> Strike MoMA members in their seventh week of anti-museum protests