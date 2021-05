Days of Our Lives: Will Dan Feuerriegel’s EJ get Sami back from Lucas?

We tried to warn Sami and Lucas, but would they listen? Nope. So while Sami feels incredibly guilty for cheating on her husband, she and Lucas continued to hook up immediately after insisting it would never happen again. After: What should happen next for Chad and Abigail But things are going to get extremely complicated on Wednesday, June 9 when Dan Feuerriegel steps into the role of EJ DiMera, aka the cuckold husband. “I’m so excited to bring EJ back toDays of our livesand to see what flavor I can bring to Salem, ”the beautiful new-to-day told our sister site, Deadline. Of course, the role was previously played by James Scott, who created the magic when paired with Alison Sweeney’s Sami. When Scott left the web in 2014, EJ was believed dead for about five minutes after being shot. But viewers later saw his sister injecting him with a mysterious substance, and it was later revealed that Ej was yet another member of Dr. Rolf’s ever-growing undead army. Sami recently admitted to Lucas that despite everything she had done to help EJ recover, he had moved away from her. This admission, of course, led Lucas to “comfort” his ex-wife and the first of several dates. Although new to American soaps, Feuerriegel is no stranger to drama, having appeared on frothers such asAt home and awayandMcLeod’s daughtersin his native Australia. But he is probably best known to American audiences for his role as Agron, a sturdy gladiator in the Starz series.Spartacus blood and sand. Of course, Feuerriegel joinsDays of our livesat the most opportune time, given that soon after he signed with the soap, he received a two-year renewal. “Two years gives us time to get it right,” executive producer Ken Corday told us shortly after the news broke. “It means we don’t have to constantly look over our shoulders. We have leeway! EJ will arrive in Salem at a pretty crucial time for the DiMera family. Kristen spiraled out of control, as Chad’s marriage to Abigail was rocked by his infidelity with his new brother Gwen and the fallout. But the question on everyone’s mind is whether EJ is going to find Sami or do everything in her power to destroy her upon finding out that she slept with Lucas!

